Braylon Edwards Conference Call Quotes

SEPTEMBER 14, 2005 WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on playing against DB-Marlin Jackson)Wednesday, September 14, 2005 “I’ve been talking to him all week. I think it’s going to be fun.

Sep 20, 2005 at 08:00 PM

SEPTEMBER 14, 2005

WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on playing against DB-Marlin Jackson)Wednesday, September 14, 2005

"I've been talking to him all week. I think it's going to be fun. We played against each other for four years. I know him like the back of my hand. He knows me like the back of his. So it will be interesting."

WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on if he and Marlin Jackson made each other better at Michigan)Wednesday, September 14, 2005

"To be honest, I don't think I would be the complete receiver that I am now if it weren't for Marlin. We did a lot to help each other. Every day going against each other, just being physical every day, being competitive every day. It never allowed one of us to take a day off. Some days, you might come to practice saying, 'You know, I'm not really feeling it today,' and you tend to slack off. But when you have a guy like myself and a guy like Marlin, what we did was when the other one wasn't up to it, we would remind each other what we were out there for, and we were out there to get better. And every day we competed, so it made us both better."

WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on if he expected Marlin Jackson to be a first-round draft choice)Wednesday, September 14, 2005

"I wasn't surprised at all. In fact, I thought Marlin was the best corner in the draft in terms of the total package, in terms of everything. So I was looking for him to go higher, but I was definitely excited that he went in the first round."

WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on the transition for him to Cleveland)Wednesday, September 14, 2005

"It's been real good. I think everybody on the team, from the management to (Head) Coach (Romeo) Crennell to QB-Trent Dilfer to the receiving corps, they've done a heck of a job in easing me in to things and guiding me along. I think my transition has been smooth, but I think I'm picking up the offense really fast. But it's because of the veteran guys on the team that…have been guys that want to do better and guys that want to win games. So, they're helping me along as fast as they can."

WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on what it is like being a part of something new)Wednesday, September 14, 2005

"I think it's great. A lot of times, guys get drafted to organizations that are already successful, and they may eventually work into a role and maybe even a starting role. But that team was already successful and now you're just filling in for another guy. But starting at the bottom and moving forward, it lets you know that you're really a part of something. So now, if we have a successful season this year, and we're above .500, it lets you know you started at the bottom and you gave contributions to make that team better. And the better and better you become, you build something. It's kind of like the Chicago Bulls. They started at the bottom and eventually starting adding more pieces—(Michael) Jordan here, (Scottie) Pippen there, Horace Grant there. Eventually, they began to win titles. It's always feels great to start at the bottom and begin something."

WR-BRAYLON EDWARDS (on how big last week's win was with the energy level)Wednesday, September 14, 2005

"It was real instrumental to our success. It was the first game on the road. It was in an historic place like Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre. I think his record at Lambeau Field, if I'm not mistaken, is 83-20, which is a crazy record. To think of how many games he's played and he's only lost 20 games, so for us to go up there and get that win, it kind of started our team off. It was the start that we needed to get this team going, the confidence. Now we have a win under our belt on the road. Now we're going to take it into Indianapolis and take it one game at a time and know that we've won on the road in the past."

Advertising