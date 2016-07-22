Books For Youth Program Distributes Backpacks to Foster Children in the Kokomo Area





Indianapolis - Now in its tenth year, through a partnership with the Colts, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) and Cargo Services, Inc., Books for Youth is a statewide program that provides backpacks filled with 25 age-appropriate books to foster children in Indiana. The program focuses on promoting literacy by providing a personal library to every Indiana foster child. Tuesday's event marked the first of several distributions the Colts, DCS and Cargo Services, Inc. will partner on this year.

Prior to the backpack distribution, attendees toured Colts in Motion, the team's traveling museum full of Colts history and memorabilia. Cheerleaders and the Lombardi Trophy were also on site for fans to take pictures. Following this, over 50 backpacks were given to the foster children in attendance making this event the largest distribution to date. After receiving the backpacks, Colts Mascot Blue made a special appearance to sign autographs and play interactive games with the children.

To date, the Books for Youth team has collected more than 750,000 books for this program and has distributed more than 8,500 backpacks to foster children in Indiana.

