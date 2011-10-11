"BOOKS FOR YOUTH" INITIATIVE REACHES MILESTONE

The Colts, Department of Child Services and Cargo Services celebrated a big achievement for the "Books for Youth” program at the Colts vs. Chiefs game.

Oct 11, 2011 at 02:54 AM
Colts Community Relations

INDIANAPOLIS - Through the support of Hoosiers across Indiana, "Books for Youth" has reached the halfway mark of its goal to place a backpack filled with 25 age-appropriate books into the hands of every Indiana foster child.  The Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS), and Cargo Services were proud to announce reaching this major milestone during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

To commemorate this achievement, the Colts hosted a "Books for Youth" gameday collection and encouraged fans to donate new or gently used books prior to kickoff.  The Colts, DCS, and Cargo Services also recognized the Wilkerson family. Josh and Greta Wilkerson are foster parents in Johnson County. They are currently the amazing foster parents for 12 year-old Jonathon, 9 year-old Christopher, 7 year-old Marissa and 3 year-old Izzy. These children have been living with the Wilkerson family for more than two years and are currently in the pre-adoptive stages to create a forever family. The Wilkersons were invited to be a part of a special on field recognition where all four children were presented with a "Books for Youth" backpack.

Individuals attending Sunday's game also had the opportunity to support Books for Youth by purchasing a special edition Colts "BLUE" backpack at the Colts Pro Shop or online at www.coltsproshop.com. For each backpack that's purchased, the Colts will donate one filled with books to an Indiana Foster Youth. Visit www.colts.com/booksforyouth to learn more about the "Books for Youth" program.

Through the support of the Indianapolis Colts and Title Sponsor Cargo Services, DCS has collected more than 500,000 books and has distributed 5,000 backpacks filled with 25 age-appropriate books to Indiana Foster Youth. At any given time, there are 10,000 children in Indiana's foster care system.

About Cargo Services

Cargo Services global logistics team is considered one of the best in the business by its customers and professional partners throughout Indiana, the Midwest and the world.  Company owners, managers and employees have more than 500 years of combined international transportation experience in all facets of freight-forwarding and customs brokerage services. The team uses its talents, knowledge and expertise to partner with clients representing manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, plastics, animal feed, food, publishing and other business sectors to seamlessly move air, ocean and ground cargo. The team creates long-term customer relationships of trust through the company's "3-C culture": customer focused, creative solutions and community driven. For more information visit www.cargos.com.

