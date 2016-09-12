Books for Youth Drive

Colts, Department of Child Services, Cargo Service, and CBS4 Inc. encouraged fans to donate books to foster children at the September 11th game.

Sep 12, 2016 at 02:10 AM
Colts Community Relations
Books-for-Youth.jpg

On Sunday, September 11th, the Colts teamed up with "Books for Youth", title sponsor Cargo Services, Inc. and Indiana Department of Child Services to host a book drive prior to the Colts vs. Lions game. From 2:25 p.m. to 4:25 p.m., volunteers collected donations from Colts fans to benefit the "Books for Youth" program. Fans were encouraged to donate new or gently used books for children 18 and under. Donations were collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each gate at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans who donated on Sunday received a limited edition bookmark featuring Colts center Ryan Kelly. Monetary donations were also accepted. In addition, one lucky book donor was chosen to take part in an on-field presentation during the game.

This year the collection brought in over 1,000 books and raised a Books for Youth total of $1,589 with $435 of that total coming from the TEXT TO GIVE initiative. Thank you to all those who gave at this year's "Books for Youth" Drive.

The "Books for Youth" program, which was started by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, provides Indiana foster youth with a backpack filled with 25 age-appropriate books. To date, more than 750,000 books have been collected and more than 7,000 backpacks have been distributed to children in foster care throughout the State of Indiana.

Colts fans also are invited to support "Books for Youth" through the "Buy One, Donate One" program. For each backpack purchased at the Colts Pro Shop, one is donated to the program and distributed to an Indiana foster child. Visit www.colts.com/booksforyouth for details or to purchase a backpack online.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2016 season with a different charitable collection held at each home game.  A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About Books for Youth

The "Books for Youth" program was officially launched in 2006 through a partnership between the Indianapolis Colts and DCS with the goal of placing a backpack filled with 25 age-appropriate books in the hands of every Indiana foster child. The statewide initiative was created after Steve Pemberton, a former foster child, shared his story of personal triumph over situational tragedy crediting a gift from a stranger – a box of books – as his motivation to overcome challenges and provide hope for his future.

Books for Youth title sponsor Cargo Services Inc., one of the only Indiana-based owned and operated freight forwarding companies, has sponsored the program since 2008. At any given time, there are 12,000 children in Indiana's foster care system.

About Cargo Services, Inc.

Cargo Services global logistics team is considered one of the best in the business by its customers and professional partners throughout Indiana, the Midwest and the world. Company owners, managers and employees have more than 500 years of combined international transportation experience in all facets of freight-forwarding and customs brokerage services. The team uses its talents, knowledge and expertise to partner with clients representing manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, plastics, animal feed, food, publishing and other business sectors to seamlessly move air, ocean and ground cargo. The team creates long-term customer relationships of trust through the company's "3-C culture": customer focused, creative solutions and community driven. For more information, visit www.cargos.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too.

news

Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser

More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Auction Of Kurt Cobain's Iconic Fender Guitar To Benefit Colts, Irsay Family's Kicking The Stigma Mental Health Initiative

The Cobain family hoped to find a charity supporting mental health to benefit from the auction, and were drawn to Kicking The Stigma's mission and accomplishments in the mental health space.

news

Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.

news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation.

news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising