You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

While we're at it, let's take a look at three other Colts-related "This Is SportsCenter" commercials from over the last 25 years:

1995: In one of the earliest "This Is SportsCenter" spots, anchor/reporter Dan Patrick is in an Indianapolis operating room, where then-Colts quarterback Jim Harbaugh is in the middle of surgery (wearing his full uniform, of course).

2006: The Manning family is taking a tour of the ESPN digital center with anchor John Anderson, but Peyton and Eli aren't exactly behaving like angels in the back. Their dad, Archie, tries to settle things down with one of those "knock it off" glances, but Peyton gets in the final shot.