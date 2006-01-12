Bob Sanders Quotes

  DB-BOB SANDERS (on the defense being healthy) “It means a lot getting everybody back. The guys who were injured had time to rest.  Think about the situation we are in.

Jan 11, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

DB-BOB SANDERS (on the defense being healthy)

"It means a lot getting everybody back. The guys who were injured had time to rest.  Think about the situation we are in. We are excited about our opportunity."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on whether it will be difficult to keep the energy in check and not get too excited)

"You don't want to get too crazy. You want to make sure you focus in. You want to practice hard and study hard. We want to rally around each other. The chemistry has gone up since last year. We need to stay calm, to stay focused on winning."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on when he became a big hitter)

"Since I can remember, I have tackled the way I tackle now. I have always been a very aggressive football player. Once I put the pads on, I have this love for being aggressive, to just throw my body around. My biggest hit was probably against Michigan State my sophomore year in college. I hit this guy coming down on a kickoff, we squared up and his feet went flying over his head. "

DB-BOB SANDERS (on talking with Coach Tony Dungy about the Colts' defense after he was drafted)

"We talked about being fast, about being physical. Everyone on our team is fast. Everyone on our team is physical. This year shows how good we can be if we just play together."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on the major differences between this defense and previous defenses)

"I would say the chemistry and the new guys we have in. Everybody knows and understands what Coach Dungy wants out of the defense. Once we figured it out, it was easy for us to go out and play fast, play hard.  This year everyone is playing harder, playing smarter."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on whether he lobbied to Coach Dungy for the defense to blitz more)

"I haven't said anything about it. My job is to worry about doing what they want me to do. If they would have other plans for me, I would be ready to step up to the plate."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on sneaking a peek at Troy Polamalu while watching Pittsburgh film)

"I have a little bit, but it's not something I normally do. It is also good to look at other safeties around the league. A lot of us have different styles.  I have been able to help out here and hopefully I can continue to do it."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on tackling Jerome Bettis)

"The way our defense is set up, it puts me in situations where I am one on one in making tackles on the running back. When I go into it every time, I think I am going to win. It really doesn't matter the size, height, weight, whatever. I'm not of afraid of putting my body in there and making a tackle on a big guy."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!
news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors
news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game
news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.  
news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.
news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.  
news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!
news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.
news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.
news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.
news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.
2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising