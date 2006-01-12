Bob Sanders Quotes

* *

DB-BOB SANDERS (on the defense being healthy)

"It means a lot getting everybody back. The guys who were injured had time to rest. Think about the situation we are in. We are excited about our opportunity."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on whether it will be difficult to keep the energy in check and not get too excited)

"You don't want to get too crazy. You want to make sure you focus in. You want to practice hard and study hard. We want to rally around each other. The chemistry has gone up since last year. We need to stay calm, to stay focused on winning."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on when he became a big hitter)

"Since I can remember, I have tackled the way I tackle now. I have always been a very aggressive football player. Once I put the pads on, I have this love for being aggressive, to just throw my body around. My biggest hit was probably against Michigan State my sophomore year in college. I hit this guy coming down on a kickoff, we squared up and his feet went flying over his head. "

DB-BOB SANDERS (on talking with Coach Tony Dungy about the Colts' defense after he was drafted)

"We talked about being fast, about being physical. Everyone on our team is fast. Everyone on our team is physical. This year shows how good we can be if we just play together."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on the major differences between this defense and previous defenses)

"I would say the chemistry and the new guys we have in. Everybody knows and understands what Coach Dungy wants out of the defense. Once we figured it out, it was easy for us to go out and play fast, play hard. This year everyone is playing harder, playing smarter."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on whether he lobbied to Coach Dungy for the defense to blitz more)

"I haven't said anything about it. My job is to worry about doing what they want me to do. If they would have other plans for me, I would be ready to step up to the plate."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on sneaking a peek at Troy Polamalu while watching Pittsburgh film)

"I have a little bit, but it's not something I normally do. It is also good to look at other safeties around the league. A lot of us have different styles. I have been able to help out here and hopefully I can continue to do it."

DB-BOB SANDERS (on tackling Jerome Bettis)