Bill Polian and Tony Dungy on Tim Jennings

COLTS PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN AND HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY – ON DRAFTING DB-TIM JENNINGS     PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (General Comments) Saturday

Apr 28, 2006 at 08:00 PM

COLTS PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN AND HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY – ON DRAFTING DB-TIM *JENNINGS *

* *

* *

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (General Comments) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"With our second pick as you know we selected Tim Jennings, cornerback from the University of Georgia.  He's a guy that can really run.  He was under 4.4, 4.38 for the forty.  He has really good quickness.  He is tough, good tackler and played extensively there in their nickel package inside which is where Marlin (Jackson) played last year.  We think it's an upgrade in the secondary for us.  We are happy to have him.  He's a guy we were hoping to get to us.  It's a long wait between two rounds and the board is too accurate.  He was the last guy on the board in the second round.  We were fortunate that it stayed right for us in the end.  He's a good player.  He's exciting and he can run and hit.  We always believe you can never have enough cornerbacks.  He's a guy who is going to be a contributor for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on playing in the slot or outside) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"I think he can do both.  He's played on the outside and he's played against very good receivers in practice at Georgia.  There were two guys drafted last year from Georgia that he played against everyday.  He's tough.  That's the No. 1 thing I like.  He's really in keeping with the guys that we've had the last couple of years in Mike Doss, Bob Sanders, Marlin Jackson and Kelvin Hayden.  He'll fit right in that mold.  He's got a great deal of speed and I think he can play inside and outside.  We'll just see how it goes.  I think we just added another fast tough guy."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his versatility) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"We'll look at the whole thing and see who we end up getting and we'll look at the guys.  We have guys that can play, run and hit.  We'll try to get as many on the field as you can and he's just another guy that helps us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his size not being a factor in his play) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"We'd like to think so.  We've had pretty good success with that Volkswagen bus crowd.  Bob Sanders, Robert Mathis, Jason David, Dwight Freeney have been pretty good for u

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising