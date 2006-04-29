Bill Polian and Tony Dungy on Tim Jennings

COLTS PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN AND HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY – ON DRAFTING DB-TIM *JENNINGS *

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (General Comments) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"With our second pick as you know we selected Tim Jennings, cornerback from the University of Georgia. He's a guy that can really run. He was under 4.4, 4.38 for the forty. He has really good quickness. He is tough, good tackler and played extensively there in their nickel package inside which is where Marlin (Jackson) played last year. We think it's an upgrade in the secondary for us. We are happy to have him. He's a guy we were hoping to get to us. It's a long wait between two rounds and the board is too accurate. He was the last guy on the board in the second round. We were fortunate that it stayed right for us in the end. He's a good player. He's exciting and he can run and hit. We always believe you can never have enough cornerbacks. He's a guy who is going to be a contributor for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on playing in the slot or outside) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"I think he can do both. He's played on the outside and he's played against very good receivers in practice at Georgia. There were two guys drafted last year from Georgia that he played against everyday. He's tough. That's the No. 1 thing I like. He's really in keeping with the guys that we've had the last couple of years in Mike Doss, Bob Sanders, Marlin Jackson and Kelvin Hayden. He'll fit right in that mold. He's got a great deal of speed and I think he can play inside and outside. We'll just see how it goes. I think we just added another fast tough guy."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his versatility) Saturday, April 29, 2006

"We'll look at the whole thing and see who we end up getting and we'll look at the guys. We have guys that can play, run and hit. We'll try to get as many on the field as you can and he's just another guy that helps us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his size not being a factor in his play) Saturday, April 29, 2006