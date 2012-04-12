BETHEA INSPIRES HIGHER EDUCATION AMONGST STUDENTS

Colts DB Antoine Bethea hosted his 2nd Annual Safe Coverage Foundation Free College Tour for high school students from his Virginia hometown.

INDIANAPOLIS – The same passion Indianapolis Colts DB Antoine Bethea has on the field extends to empowering students to pursue their dreams through higher education, as made evident by his annual Safe Coverage Foundation (SCF) Free College Tour for high students.

This past Monday, April 9, Bethea's Safe Coverage Foundation provided a free college tour for more than 40 students from Newport News Public High Schools, in his hometown of Newport News, VA.

The thrilling opportunity to experience 'college life' for a day began with students visiting the undergraduate campus of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Students then trekked over to Howard University for a tour and lunch in the campus dining hall.

Bethea, a Colts veteran and Howard alumnus, champions access to education. He established his Safe Coverage Foundation to encourage youth to strive for their dreams and broaden their horizons. 

"My parents instilled an understanding of the importance of education in me," says the two-time Pro-Bowler. "My time at Howard further solidified that and was really the spark that motivated me to start the tour. This tour is truly about inspiring these students to dream bigger, because there is no limit to what you can accomplish if you work hard. "

In 2010, Bethea began facilitating the tour with his alma mater, Denbigh High School in Newport News. The college tour is the cornerstone of SCF, and participation has more than doubled since the tour's inauguration.

This year's tour concluded with exciting visits to historical monuments within the nation's capital and dinner in Fredericksburg, VA, before returning home to Newport News.

To see a photo gallery, click the following link to check out the SCF Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10150697234947745.414665.111834817744&type=3#!/media/set/?set=a.10150697234947745.414665.111834817744&type=3

The college tour kicks off the busy season for Bethea's Safe Coverage Foundation.  Upcoming events for Bethea's SCF include free football camps in Newport News, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis throughout the summer. To learn more about Safe Coverage Foundation, please visit www.antoinebethea.com/safe-coverage-foundation .

*About Safe Coverage Foundation: The Antoine Bethea Safe Coverage Foundation is committed to providing access and resources for students to achieve their dreams of a higher education.  The Safe Coverage Foundation believes that by providing exposure to opportunities, enrichment experiences and the tools needed to succeed, SCF can change communities, one student at a time.*

