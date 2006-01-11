Ben Roethlisberger Conference Call Quotes

Steelers Teleconference   QB-BEN ROETHLISBERGER (on what they’ve done to improve their communication for the noise in the RCA Dome) “It’s going to be a challenge for us to come back there to play such a great team.

Jan 10, 2006 at 07:00 PM

Steelers Teleconference

QB-BEN ROETHLISBERGER (on what they've done to improve their communication for the noise in the RCA Dome)

"It's going to be a challenge for us to come back there to play such a great team.  We're going to have to be on our 'A' game and do the best we can to communicate with each other."

QB-BEN ROETHLISBERGER (on their preparation after losing the first meeting)

"I think the last time we played there, we weren't prepared in a lot of phases of our football game. We didn't play our best football and I think a lot of that is because of how good Indianapolis is. I think this time around we have to try and play better football. It's going to be tough because they're such a good football team."

QB-BEN ROETHLISBERGER (on if he feels he is 100 percent)

"I feel pretty good.  Obviously I'm not 100 percent because of surgery during the season, but I feel pretty good.  I think our team is relatively healthy."

QB-BEN ROETHLISBERGER (on how different he feels his second time in the playoffs)

"I feel a lot more comfortable.  I understand what's going on a little bit more.  I'm not caught up in the hype that I was last year.  I'm not nearly as worn down and I feel overall a lot better this year than I did last year at this time."

QB-BEN ROETHLISBERGER (on if he feels more comfortable being a leader)

"I like to consider myself a leader out there for the guys.  I want to go out and do the best I can and do whatever I can to help these guys win a football game.  Whatever is asked of me, I try to do that."

