Asst. Head Coach Jim Caldwell Quotes

  ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on if the Colts organization being such a family is what is making it so hard) “It certainly is.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on if the Colts organization being such a family is what is making it so hard)

"It certainly is.  Obviously, Coach Dungy and his family are very close to all of us.  It's like a big family here amongst us.  It's a very tragic time, and certainly a very difficult time for everyone."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on what instructions Coach Dungy gave him this morning)

"You have to know him.  He's an amazing individual with great strength and integrity.  He's unflappable.  That's the thing about him.  I think we all can learn a great lesson from him.  Even in the toughest times, he still has, certainly, a very keen eye for direction, and what he told us to do is carry on as usual.  He wanted to make certain that we practice the way we normally practice, that we keep our schedule the same and that there was no stoppage in that regard and to focus in on winning the ballgame."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on what he expects the communication between he and Coach Dungy will be like for the next couple of days)

"I'm not sure.  Obviously, and (President) Mr. (Bill) Polian and (Owner and CEO) Mr. (Jim) Irsay will have an opportunity to speak with him and I'm certain that they will probably just inform me, because I'm sure he's getting a thousand phone calls.  I'm not certain I will have an opportunity to talk with him directly."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on how he turns the team's focus to something so business-oriented)

"One thing I think you've probably noticed about our team is that they are a lot like our head coach.  He's a very, very focused individual, and even when things are very, very tough, he can find a way to get us channeled, and I think you'll see our team emulate that."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on what he is like)

"Well, I'm a good soldier, and I do what I'm asked to do in this regard, and certainly with Coach Dungy's blessing and direction, and Mr. Polian and Mr. Irsay, what we're going to do is try to make certain that we do things exactly like we've been doing them.  I've been here for five years and have a sense of where we should go and how we should do things from an organization standpoint."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on how practice was today)

"I thought that under the circumstances, it was a very good practice.  I thought the guys were focused and functioned very well."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on if he spoke or met with Coach Dungy)

"I did speak with him.  I did not have a lengthy conversation with him.  But he certainly gave me my charge and directions, and we're following those."

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (on not expecting something like this)

"This game is secondary to life, itself.  Certainly, there are a lot more important things than…this game is very important

