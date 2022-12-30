Colts Rule Out WR Ashton Dulin, TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II For Week 17 Game vs. New York Giants

The Colts on Friday ruled out wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) for their Week 17 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.

Dulin entered the concussion protocol after a vicious hit by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. on Monday night – a hit James was ejected from the game for delivering. Moore sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not played since, while Granson sustained an ankle injury in Week 15 and will miss his second consecutive game.