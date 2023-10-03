Anthony Richardson nominated for Week 4 Rookie of the Week

The NFL announced Richardson's nomination on Tuesday.

Oct 03, 2023 at 10:14 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

AR ROTW4

Following Anthony Richardson's Week 4 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, he was nominated for the NFL Rookie of the Week.

In his third career start, Richardson completed 11 of his 25 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 56 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

With his latest rushing touchdown, Richardson became the first quarterback in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in each of his first three career games. He also became the first quarterback to rush for four touchdowns in their first three starts.

He joins quarterback C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), running back De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), wide receiver Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) as nominees for the distinction.

Fans can vote for Richardson on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET to determine who will bring home the NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 4. The NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on NFL Now on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

