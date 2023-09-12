Anthony Richardson nominated Week 1 Rookie of the Week

Following Anthony Richardson's Week 1 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was nominated for the NFL Rookie of the Week.
In his debut, Richardson completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
He joins wide receiver Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), wide receiver Xavier Gipson (New York Jets), wide receiver Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), running back Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) and defensive back Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) as nominees for the distinction.
Fans can vote for Richardson on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET to determine who will bring home the NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 1. The NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on NFL Now on NFL Network and on NFL.com.