Anthony Richardson nominated Week 1 Rookie of the Week

Following Anthony Richardson's Week 1 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was nominated for the NFL Rookie of the Week.

In his debut, Richardson completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

He joins wide receiver Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), wide receiver Xavier Gipson (New York Jets), wide receiver Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), running back Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) and defensive back Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) as nominees for the distinction.