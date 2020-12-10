Colts Thursday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo, Khari Willis Return To Practice; Colts Add To Tackle Depth

Castonzo, Willis return to practice

On Wednesday, starting linebacker Bobby Okereke returned to the practice field for the first time in more than a couple weeks.

On Thursday, two more injured starters were back in the fold.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and safety Khari Willis, both of whom missed last Sunday's Week 13 win over the Houston Texans and did not practice on Wednesday, were officially limited participants in Thursday's practice.

Castonzo and Willis both were injured in the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return; Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his knee early in the second quarter, while Willis suffered injuries to his back and his quad in the second half.

The Colts started Le'Raven Clark in Castonzo's place at left tackle last Sunday against the Texans, but he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early in the ballgame, and was replaced by Chaz Green; head coach Frank Reich indicated this week the offense will likely move forward with Green at left tackle until Castonzo is ready to return.

Willis, meanwhile, was replaced in the starting lineup last Sunday by veteran Tavon Wilson, who finished with four tackles on the day.

What's unknown at this point is whether Okereke, Castonzo and/or Willis will be able to return to game action on Sunday against the Raiders.

Reich doesn't usually talk to reporters on Thursdays; the next time he's scheduled to speak will be Friday, when he typically announces who's been ruled out of the upcoming matchup. Stay tuned to Colts.com for more updates.

Others whose practice status changed from Wednesday to Thursday (non-rest day-related): defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis (hip) was a limited participant on Thursday after not practicing Wednesday; quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) was a full participant Thursday after not practicing Wednesday; and tackle Braden Smith (groin) and linebacker Anthony Walker (ribs) were full participants Thursday after being a limited participants on Wednesday.

Reinforcements at tackle

With Le'Raven Clark now on injured reserve, and with Anthony Castonzo still working his way back from a knee injury, the Colts on Thursday added to their depth at the tackle position.

The team announced the signing of tackle Will Holden, who was on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, to its active roster.

Holden, 27, who stands at 6-7 and weighs 330 pounds, had a brief stint on the Colts' practice squad in September 2018.

A fifth-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft, Holden has played in 12 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Ravens (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Seattle Seahawks (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019), New Orleans Saints (2018), Colts (2018) and Cardinals (2017-18).

In 31 total offensive snaps with the Ravens this season — all coming at right tackle in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans — Holden has solid Pro Football Focus grades in both pass blocking (75.7) and run blocking (73.9); he is yet to allow a single quarterback pressure this year.