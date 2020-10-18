Anthony Castonzo Active, Darius Leonard Inactive Today Against The Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list for today’s Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals; all four players who were questionable heading in, including defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, tackle Anthony Castonzo, defensive end Justin Houston and running back Jordan Wilkins, are active, while linebacker Darius Leonard, who was labeled as doubtful, is inactive.

Oct 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

100420_castonzo-bears-stance
© Indianapolis Colts
#74 T Anthony Castonzo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts should have their starting left tackle back in the fold for today's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who missed last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns with a rib injury, is officially active for today's game against the Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All four players labeled as questionable heading into the game for the Colts (3-2) are active today, in fact: Castonzo, defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, defensive end Justin Houston and running back Jordan Wilkins.

Starting linebacker Darius Leonard, who was labeled as doubtful on Friday, will miss his second straight game as he works his way back from a groin injury, meanwhile; joining Leonard on the Colts' inactives list today are tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, quarterback Jacob Eason, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, tackle Chaz Green and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

» Castonzo suffered his rib injury in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears, and ended up missing the final four offensive snaps of the game. Castonzo was then inactive last week against the Browns, snapping an NFL-best 22-game consecutive starts streak, including the postseason, for the Indy starting offensive line unit, which included Castonzo at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Braden Smith at right tackle. It was fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark who got the start in Castonzo's place last week against the Browns, but it appears Castonzo could be ready to return today against the Bengals (1-3-1).

» Leonard suffered a groin injury just before halftime of the Colts' Week 4 win over the Bears, and would end up sitting out his first game of the season last Sunday against the Browns. Leonard did not participate in practice at all this week leading up today's game. Anthony Walker (seven tackles, one for a loss, with an interception and two passes defensed), Bobby Okereke (10 tackles, an interception and a pass defensed) and Zaire Franklin (seven tackles) will all be depended upon to step up once again after strong performances in Leonard's place last week. The Colts also have linebackers E.J. Speed and Jordan Glasgow available if needed.

In other roster-related news for today's game, defensive tackle Sheldon Day is active and could make his Colts debut. Day, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve after undergoing a knee procedure during training camp, but was moved to the active roster just yesterday.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris could also make his NFL debut today; he was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for this game yesterday, and is officially active for the Colts.

Related Content

news

Scrappy Colts Come Back To Defeat Bengals, 31-27

The Indianapolis Colts moved to 4-2 on the season today with their 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the live, in-game analysis and highlights from today's AFC battle.
news

#CINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 6)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts Mailbag: Pass Rush Productivity, Philip Rivers' First Five Games, Bengals Gameplan

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the team can improve its pass rush productivity, an assessment of Philip Rivers' first five games as the Colts' quarterback, what the team can do to be successful today against the Cincinnati Bengals and much more.
news

Colts Activate DT Sheldon Day From IR; Sign WR Marcus Johnson To Active Roster; Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, WR DeMichael Harris For Bengals Game

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the Injured Reserve list, waived defensive tackle Eli Ankou and released safety Ibraheim Campbell, and also elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Friday Morning COVID-19 Scare Turns Into False Alarm For Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard on Friday woke up to news that four members of the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, which could've put Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in jeopardy. Quick action by the team revealed those four individuals were actually negative for the virus, however, allowing for a full work day and the team to proceed as usual to take on the Bengals.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Bengals, Week 6

After seeing their three-game win streak snapped last Sunday in Cleveland, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) look to get back to their winning ways when they return home Sunday to play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Chaz Green Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bengals; Darius Leonard Doubtful; Four Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox and tackle Chaz Green have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Update From The Indianapolis Colts Regarding COVID-19 Testing

Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
news

2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 6

It's time for the Week 6 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Darius Leonard Feels 'Very Close' To Return; Julian Blackmon, Anthony Castonzo Back To Full Participation

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice As Colts Begin Bengals Prep

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get Tickets

Advertising