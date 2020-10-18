Anthony Castonzo Active, Darius Leonard Inactive Today Against The Bengals

» Castonzo suffered his rib injury in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears, and ended up missing the final four offensive snaps of the game. Castonzo was then inactive last week against the Browns, snapping an NFL-best 22-game consecutive starts streak, including the postseason, for the Indy starting offensive line unit, which included Castonzo at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Braden Smith at right tackle. It was fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark who got the start in Castonzo's place last week against the Browns, but it appears Castonzo could be ready to return today against the Bengals (1-3-1).

» Leonard suffered a groin injury just before halftime of the Colts' Week 4 win over the Bears, and would end up sitting out his first game of the season last Sunday against the Browns. Leonard did not participate in practice at all this week leading up today's game. Anthony Walker (seven tackles, one for a loss, with an interception and two passes defensed), Bobby Okereke (10 tackles, an interception and a pass defensed) and Zaire Franklin (seven tackles) will all be depended upon to step up once again after strong performances in Leonard's place last week. The Colts also have linebackers E.J. Speed and Jordan Glasgow available if needed.