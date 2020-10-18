Anthony Castonzo Active, Darius Leonard Inactive Today Against The Bengals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts should have their starting left tackle back in the fold for today's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who missed last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns with a rib injury, is officially active for today's game against the Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All four players labeled as questionable heading into the game for the Colts (3-2) are active today, in fact: Castonzo, defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, defensive end Justin Houston and running back Jordan Wilkins.
Starting linebacker Darius Leonard, who was labeled as doubtful on Friday, will miss his second straight game as he works his way back from a groin injury, meanwhile; joining Leonard on the Colts' inactives list today are tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, quarterback Jacob Eason, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, tackle Chaz Green and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
» Castonzo suffered his rib injury in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears, and ended up missing the final four offensive snaps of the game. Castonzo was then inactive last week against the Browns, snapping an NFL-best 22-game consecutive starts streak, including the postseason, for the Indy starting offensive line unit, which included Castonzo at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Braden Smith at right tackle. It was fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark who got the start in Castonzo's place last week against the Browns, but it appears Castonzo could be ready to return today against the Bengals (1-3-1).
» Leonard suffered a groin injury just before halftime of the Colts' Week 4 win over the Bears, and would end up sitting out his first game of the season last Sunday against the Browns. Leonard did not participate in practice at all this week leading up today's game. Anthony Walker (seven tackles, one for a loss, with an interception and two passes defensed), Bobby Okereke (10 tackles, an interception and a pass defensed) and Zaire Franklin (seven tackles) will all be depended upon to step up once again after strong performances in Leonard's place last week. The Colts also have linebackers E.J. Speed and Jordan Glasgow available if needed.
In other roster-related news for today's game, defensive tackle Sheldon Day is active and could make his Colts debut. Day, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve after undergoing a knee procedure during training camp, but was moved to the active roster just yesterday.
Undrafted rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris could also make his NFL debut today; he was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for this game yesterday, and is officially active for the Colts.