Rigoberto Sanchez Ruled Out Sunday Against The Raiders; Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke Questionable

» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. The 10th-year veteran did not participate in practice the following week, and was inactive for last Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans. Castonzo did not practice again on Wednesday, but returned as a limited participant for Thursday's practice. If he is limited or can't play once again on Sunday against the Raiders, then Chaz Green is a likely candidate to take over at left tackle; Le'Raven Clark, who started in Castonzo's place at left tackle last Sunday against the Texans, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early in the ballgame and replaced by Green. The team also has second-year veteran tackle Will Holden — who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Thursday — on its active roster, as well as undrafted rookie tackle Carter O'Donnell on its practice squad, if needed.