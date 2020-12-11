Who's In, Who's Out

Rigoberto Sanchez Ruled Out Sunday Against The Raiders; Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Bobby Okereke, meanwhile, are questionable.

Dec 11, 2020 at 01:50 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Bobby Okereke, meanwhile, are questionable, Reich said. Others who will be labeled as questionable or doubtful for Sunday will be released with the team's practice report later this afternoon.

RULED OUT

» Sanchez publicly revealed Nov. 30 that he had been diagnosed with cancer; he reported the following day that the surgery to remove a cancerous tumor had "went well." Reich has said that there isn't a set timetable for Sanchez's potential return, but is optimistic that he can get back to game action this season. The team last week Thursday signed eighth-year veteran punter Ryan Allen to its practice squad, and he made his Colts debut last Sunday against the Houston Texans, punting five times for 235 yards (47.0 average; 38.0 net average), with one being downed inside the 20-yard line, and also holding serving as the holder for one Rodrigo Blankenship field goal and three extra-point attempts.

QUESTIONABLE

» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. The 10th-year veteran did not participate in practice the following week, and was inactive for last Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans. Castonzo did not practice again on Wednesday, but returned as a limited participant for Thursday's practice. If he is limited or can't play once again on Sunday against the Raiders, then Chaz Green is a likely candidate to take over at left tackle; Le'Raven Clark, who started in Castonzo's place at left tackle last Sunday against the Texans, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early in the ballgame and replaced by Green. The team also has second-year veteran tackle Will Holden — who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Thursday — on its active roster, as well as undrafted rookie tackle Carter O'Donnell on its practice squad, if needed.

» Okereke first appeared on the injury report with an ankle issue on Nov. 25, and has missed the last two games against the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans. He returned to practice on Wednesday, and was a limited participant the first two days of practice this week. If he's limited or can't play again on Sunday against the Raiders, then the Colts could once again elect to add more to fellow starter Anthony Walker's plate — Walker has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps the last two weeks — while Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, E.J. Speed and Jordan Glasgow will also be ready to go at the linebacker position if needed.

Injury report

For the full injury report from Friday's practice — as well as game status updates of other players — check back with Colts.com later this afternoon.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Denico Autry DT/DE Not Injury Related DNP FP
Trey Burton TE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP
Anthony Castonzo T Knee DNP LP Questionable
Justin Houston DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP
Tyquan Lewis DT/DE Hip DNP LP
Philip Rivers QB Toe DNP FP
Rigoberto Sanchez P Illness DNP DNP Out
Khari Willis S Back/Quad DNP LP
Bobby Okereke LB Ankle LP LP Questionable
Braden Smith T Groin LP FP
Kemoko Turay DE Ankle LP LP
Anthony Walker LB Ribs LP FP
Jack Doyle TE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP

