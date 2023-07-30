Training Camp

Presented by

How Adetomiwa Adebawore is adjusting to his first NFL training camp

Adebawore spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to explain what he has learned since being drafted back in April.

Jul 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Adeboware

Rookie defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore caught up with the hosts of Camp Chats on the Colts Audio Network following Saturday night's practice to discuss how he has adjusted to life in the NFL.

Back in April, the Colts took the Northwestern product in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of him continuing the lineage of great defensive players to play for the organization.

After a memorable college career, Adebawore blew up the Scouting Combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds and posting a 37.5" vertical jump, despite his six-foot-2 and 282-pound frame.

While that performance confirmed that Adebawore was one of the top athletes of the draft class, since coming to the NFL, he is surrounded by guys who are not only just as athletic as him but are his size or bigger.

"Guys are a lot better; technique is a lot better," Adebawore said. "Everything is a lot more crisp. Everything is happening faster, so you just have to hone in on your technique every play and continue to get better because these guys are all trying to get better."

Listen to Casey Vallier and Jeffrey Gorman's full interview with Adetomiwa Adeboware. Also, JJ Stankevitz and Matt Taylor break down other storylines from Saturday's practice, on the Camp Chats podcast, which you can listen to on:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Spotify
  • Wherever you get your podcasts

As he continues to get accustomed to the increased level of competition, Adebawore said that he has been picking the brains of his veteran teammates.

"There's obviously a lot of people to look at," Adebawore said. "Starting up front with Grover [Stewart] and Buck - obviously, two of the better defensive tackles in the league. Just kind of watching how they practice every day really helps me."

While Adebawore has been able to gain valuable pointers, he admitted that being too reliant on others can be costly.

"Everyone is doing what they're supposed to do at a high level," Adebawore said. "Everyone is serious about getting themselves right. There are no excuses. You have to take care of yourself and prepare to help yourself to be successful on the field. I feel like whereas in college, sometimes you have to help out a young guy. But not here, you better have that sense of urgency yourself. You shouldn't rely on someone else. That's what I think is the biggest difference, everyone has their own sense of urgency."

Related Content

news

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie embraces change in his first training camp with the Colts

After spending the past five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, McKenzie is quickly adjusting to life in Indianapolis.

news

Training camp notebook: Colts set stage for first padded practice next week

The Colts held an up-tempo evening practice in front of 7,000 fans on Saturday, and will continue ramping up activity when the team re-convenes Monday for the first padded practice of traning camp.

news

Why Colts believe continuity, and Tony Sparano Jr., will benefit 2023 offensive line

The Colts' same five starting offensive linemen to end the 2022 season have been on the field to open 2023 training camp, but the team sees plenty of reasons for optimism for the group up front.

news

How Grover Stewart plans to build on his strong 2022 season

Stewart spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to discuss his goals for the campaign.

news

Colts' Josh Downs feels prepared for mental, physical challenges of first NFL training camp

Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne has already seen the impact of Downs being a coach's son.

news

Colts Camp 'Kids Day' moved to July 31

August 5 & 6 practices SOLD OUT

news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson has 'wow,' learning moments with Colts' first-team offense

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week he'd rotate Richardson and Gardner Minshew with the Colts' first-team offense.

news

Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers hopes to establish himself as a 'top' player this season

Going from a roster hopeful to taking first-team reps at training camp, Flowers has the backing of his coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.

news

Colts' OC Jim Bob Cooter and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner share their thoughts on the starting quarterback competition

Cooter and Turner discuss how Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew's camaraderie makes the entire offense better.

news

'I'm not gonna let anything slide:' Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. emerging as leader through competitiveness, toughness

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Pittman has proven himself to not only be a productive wide receiver, but an important tone-setting leader for the Colts.

news

Irsay to host 'Colts Kickoff Concert' on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Public invited to free event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection, Special appearance by Criss Angel

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising