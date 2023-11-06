Colts 2024 season tickets on sale today

Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.
The Colts 2024 home schedule will feature eight regular season games and two preseason games, including matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, as well as AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The home lineup also will include a home game against an AFC North team to be announced later.
Fans may secure their seats by:
- Visiting Colts.com/SeasonTickets,
- Having a virtual chat with a Colts representative here, or
- Calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.
Fans also may visit an online Lucas Oil Stadium "virtual venue" here to view the field from available seats.
Annual year-round benefits for the 2024 season include:
- The Colts Buy-Back program, which allows members to trade in individual games for funds usable towards future season ticket purchases,
- Invitations to exclusive Player Meet & Greet Events, featuring Q&A sessions with current players and autograph opportunities,
- Season Ticket Member Road Trips, with the opportunity to win a trip to a Colts away game, the NFL Draft or the Super Bowl,
- Flexible payment options, including a 12-month payment plan for fans who purchase in November,
- Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets,
- Opportunities for VIP gameday access, including pre- and post-game events and activities,
- Colts Pro Shop discount (10% in-store and 20% online),
- Access to preferred gameday parking,
- Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events,
- Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events,
- Exclusive season ticket member gifts,
- Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings,
- First chance to secure seats for home playoff games,
- Priority to relocate seats during the offseason,
- Dedicated account manager, and
- Much more!