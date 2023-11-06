Colts 2024 season tickets on sale today

Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.

The Colts 2024 home schedule will feature eight regular season games and two preseason games, including matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, as well as AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The home lineup also will include a home game against an AFC North team to be announced later.