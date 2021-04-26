Colts Release Schedule For 2021 NFL Draft Fan Events

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place April 29–May 1 in Cleveland. This year's festivities will include activities in:

Indianapolis, including the official Colts Scavenger Hunt, presented by Bud Light Seltzer; At Home Draft Party, presented by Bud Light; special appearances by team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders; and more;

Cleveland, where the Colts will be represented at official NFL events by the Colts Inner Circle of Colts fans, which will include vaccinated teachers, first responders and healthcare workers; and

Virtual, where fans can find comprehensive draft coverage on Colts social and digital platforms, as well as play new games in the Colts Arcade, via the Colts Mobile App.

For more details, visit Colts.com/Draft.

WED., APRIL 28 – Announce Winner of "At Home Draft Party," presented by Bud Light

The Colts will announce the winner of an "At Home Draft Party," which includes a party pack with custom draft gear, Bud Light giveaways, gift cards and more. The sweepstakes, which has been running since April 12, ends today. Blue and Colts Cheer members will make a surprise delivery to the sweepstakes winner on Wed., April 28.

WED., APRIL 28 – With The Next Pick: Episode #3, powered by Kerauno

With the Next Pick, powered by Kerauno, is an Emmy®-nominated web series by Colts Productions that gives fans an inside look at the Colts scouting operations and the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Episode #3 – which chronicles final draft prep meetings with General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Frank Reich and the Colts scouting staff – will air at 7 p.m. on Colts.com, as well as on the Colts Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites. Episodes #1 and #2 are also available on Colts.com.

THURS., APRIL 29 – Colts Cheer, "Blue" at Carmel Midtown Plaza

"Blue" and members of the Colts Cheerleaders will make special appearances at the Carmel Midtown Plaza, where the NFL Draft will be broadcast from permanent TV screens on site.

They will make socially distanced appearances, rain or shine, from the top of Blue's van on a built-in stage he installed last year to make physically-distanced visits to schools and community events. Fans will be able to take photos from the ground level.

What's more, a "Take the Stage" photo opportunity will be set up throughout Draft Weekend in the Midtown area. This will be self-run and will include signage that encourages fans to maintain social distancing and utilize face coverings.

WHEN: 7:30 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Trail, Carmel

THURS., APRIL 29–FRI., APRIL 30 – Colts Draft Radio Show, presented by Bullseye Event Group

The Colts Draft Radio Show, presented by Bullseye Event Group, will air on 1070 The Fan (1070 AM/107.5 FM), WIBC (93.1 FM) and the Colts Mobile App. The broadcast will feature expert commentary by "Voice of the Colts" Matt Taylor, former NFL coach and Colts color commentator Rick Venturi, former Colt Joe Reitz and former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond.

Fans can find full draft coverage on Colts social & digital channels: Colts.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Colts Mobile App.

THURS., APRIL 29–SAT., MAY 1 – Cleveland Events

Colts Inner Circle. As part of the 2021 Inner Circle, the Colts will send 12 fans – which will include vaccinated teachers, first responders and healthcare workers – to Cleveland to represent the team at Draft festivities.

Fan of the Year. The Colts will send their 2020 Fan of the Year – Lori Haynes of Logansport, Ind. – to be recognized on stage with the other 31 Fans of the Year during Day 3 of the Draft and to announce one of the Colts' draft picks that day.

FRI., APRIL 30–SAT., MAY 1 – Announcing Colts Draft Picks

This year, during Rounds #2-7, several special guests will announce various Colts draft picks throughout the weekend. (Draft order is subject to change at any time.)

Round #2 – Von Rachell. Von is an eight year-old Indianapolis native and a Colts fan. He became a patient of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2019 after having a recurrence of anaplastic ependymoma, a type of brain cancer. At St. Jude, he had brain surgery to remove the tumor and proton therapy to successfully eradicate the cancer.

Von is an eight year-old Indianapolis native and a Colts fan. He became a patient of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2019 after having a recurrence of anaplastic ependymoma, a type of brain cancer. At St. Jude, he had brain surgery to remove the tumor and proton therapy to successfully eradicate the cancer. Round #3 – Colts legend Antoine Bethea. A defensive back out of Howard, Bethea was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons (2006-2013) with the team.

A defensive back out of Howard, Bethea was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons (2006-2013) with the team. Round #4-7 – Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner; Lori Haynes, 2020 Colts Fan of the Year.

SAT., MAY 1 – Colts Cheer, "Blue" at Carmel Midtown Plaza

"Blue" and members of the Colts Cheerleaders will make special appearances, rain or shine, at the Carmel Midtown Plaza, where the NFL Draft will be broadcast from permanent TV screens on site (see above).

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Trail, Carmel

Colts Arcade, via the Official Colts Mobile App

Colts fans may now interact with the team and Colts Nation through the new Colts Arcade, a virtual hub offering interactive, Colts-themed digital games, on the Colts Mobile App. Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes. New games include:

Predict the Pick. Fans who correctly predict the position the Colts will select with its first pick in the 2021 Draft will receive a 10% discount voucher to the Colts Pro Shop. They also will be entered to win a T.Y. Hilton autographed mini-helmet and $100 Pro Shop gift card. Contest ends Wed., April 28.

Colts Draft Trivia, powered by KLaunch. From Thurs., April 29–Sat., May 1, fans who correctly answer historical Colts draft questions will receive a 15% discount voucher to the Colts Pro Shop. They also will be entered to win a Frank Reich autographed football and $100 Pro Shop gift card. The Colts will select one winner each day of the draft.

Check-In to Win, powered by KLaunch. From Thurs., April 29–Sat., May 1, fans who "check in" to the Draft will receive a 10% discount voucher to the Colts Pro Shop. They also will be entered to win a T.Y. Hilton autographed mini-helmet and $100 Pro Shop gift card. The Colts will select one winner each day of the draft.

Draft Bingo, powered by KLaunch. From Thurs., April 29–Sat., May 1, fans who complete a bingo card will receive a 15% discount voucher to the Colts Pro Shop. They also will be entered to win a Darius Leonard autographed football. The Colts will select one winner at the end of the draft.

Fans must update the Colts Mobile App on their devices in order to access the new Colts Arcade. The official Colts App is available for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play.

Colts Scavenger Hunt, presented by Bud Light Seltzer

As part of the official Colts Scavenger Hunt, presented by Bud Light Seltzer, fans can explore the city for exclusive Colts Draft posters and signage that include a QR Code they can scan to win autographed items, jerseys, custom Draft gear and an exclusive Colts/Bud Light Seltzer branded guitar. Posters and signage will be located at various locations in and around Indy. (Click here for a map of locations.)

Winners will be announced via @ColtsEvents on Twitter each day of the draft.

2021 Draft Gear Available at Colts Pro Shop