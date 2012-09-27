15% OFF NFL GAME REWIND

The following promo codes can be used 9:00pm PT/12:00am ET on 9/25 through 8:59pm PT/11:59pm ET on 10/1

GAME PASS - 20% off Season Plus, Season and Follow Your Team - Promo Code: ColtsGP20

GAME REWIND -15% off Season Plus -Promo Code: ColtsGR15

AUDIO PASS -25% off Season and Follow Your Team - Promo Code: ColtsAP25

Learn more about these great products below:

We are excited to offer several different options for Colts fans in the United States and abroad. 

On-Demand NFL Games- **Watch full replays of every 2012 Regular Season NFL game on demand, online and in high-definition. *Certain restrictions apply.

LIVE NFL Games - NFL Game Pass offers fans outside of the United States every regular season game live or on-demand online in HD. (Available internationally, excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)

*Fans may pause, rewind, and replay live and archived game action with full DVR controls. *

TABLET ACCESS

Access NFL Game Rewind and Game Pass on your Android and iOS tablet devices with a free download of the tablet app.

COACH'S FILM

Available only from the NFL, Coaches Film shows you exclusive angles (All-22 and EndZone) that let you watch and analyze the game like a pro football coach.

CONDENSED GAMES

Condensed Games show you every play from an entire game, from opening kickoff to final whistle, commercial free in roughly 30 minutes. Includes penalties, coaches challenges, and plays under review.

BIG PLAY MARKERS

Instantly view the biggest plays as they occur during live games, and at any time during on demand games.

OTHER FEATURES

HD Quality Video - See NFL games and other streaming content in crystal-clear high-definition - up to 3,000 Kbps.

Dual/Quad View - Watch two videos at once with Picture-in-Picture, or watch four videos simultaneously.

Super Bowl Archives - Relive over 20 classic Super Bowls featuring some of the best match-ups in NFL history.

*Due to broadcast restrictions, all nationally-broadcast Preseason games are blacked out and all locally-televised Preseason games are blacked out in their home markets. Blacked-out games will be made on available on demand in the NFL Preseason Live archives. Preseason games that do not sell out in either team's home or away markets and games broadcast nationally on ESPN will be available 24 hours after the conclusion of those games. All other blacked-out games will be available immediately in the NFL Preseason Live archives following the conclusion of those games. NFL Preseason Live is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands).

**Live game broadcasts are not included with the NFL Game Rewind service. NFL Game Rewind provides on-demand online video access to NFL games after they have aired on broadcast television. Sunday afternoon (1PM ET & 4pm ET) and Sunday night NFL games are available following the conclusion of the Sunday Night Football game telecast. Monday NFL games are available 24 hours after the conclusion of the Monday Night Football game telecast. Thursday NFL games are available immediately after the conclusion of the Thursday Night Football game telecast. Saturday NFL games are available immediately after the conclusion of the Saturday night football game telecast. Due to NFL broadcast restrictions, NFL Game Rewind service is unavailable during the telecast of Sunday Night and Monday Night Football games, as well as during the Super Bowl. Some 2009 regular season games are not available. NFL Game Rewind is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands). For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ.

