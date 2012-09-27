15% OFF NFL GAME REWIND

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The following promo codes can be used 9:00pm PT/12:00am ET on 9/25 through 8:59pm PT/11:59pm ET on 10/1

GAME PASS - 20% off Season Plus, Season and Follow Your Team - Promo Code: ColtsGP20

GAME REWIND -15% off Season Plus -Promo Code: ColtsGR15

AUDIO PASS -25% off Season and Follow Your Team - Promo Code: ColtsAP25

Learn more about these great products below:

We are excited to offer several different options for Colts fans in the United States and abroad.



On-Demand NFL Games- **Watch full replays of every 2012 Regular Season NFL game on demand, online and in high-definition. *Certain restrictions apply.

LIVE NFL Games - NFL Game Pass offers fans outside of the United States every regular season game live or on-demand online in HD. (Available internationally, excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)

*Fans may pause, rewind, and replay live and archived game action with full DVR controls. *

TABLET ACCESS

Access NFL Game Rewind and Game Pass on your Android and iOS tablet devices with a free download of the tablet app.

COACH'S FILM

Available only from the NFL, Coaches Film shows you exclusive angles (All-22 and EndZone) that let you watch and analyze the game like a pro football coach.

CONDENSED GAMES

Condensed Games show you every play from an entire game, from opening kickoff to final whistle, commercial free in roughly 30 minutes. Includes penalties, coaches challenges, and plays under review.

BIG PLAY MARKERS

Instantly view the biggest plays as they occur during live games, and at any time during on demand games.

OTHER FEATURES

HD Quality Video - See NFL games and other streaming content in crystal-clear high-definition - up to 3,000 Kbps.

Dual/Quad View - Watch two videos at once with Picture-in-Picture, or watch four videos simultaneously.

Super Bowl Archives - Relive over 20 classic Super Bowls featuring some of the best match-ups in NFL history.

*Due to broadcast restrictions, all nationally-broadcast Preseason games are blacked out and all locally-televised Preseason games are blacked out in their home markets. Blacked-out games will be made on available on demand in the NFL Preseason Live archives. Preseason games that do not sell out in either team's home or away markets and games broadcast nationally on ESPN will be available 24 hours after the conclusion of those games. All other blacked-out games will be available immediately in the NFL Preseason Live archives following the conclusion of those games. NFL Preseason Live is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands).