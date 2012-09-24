$1 MILLION DOLLARS WON DURING HALFTIME

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS - Greg Langel, a graphic designer and business owner from South Bend, won $1 million today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as part of the Hoosier Lottery's Lucky Millionaire mylottery second-chance promotion.

Langel was one of five finalists participating in the $1 million drawing, which was conducted on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium during halftime of Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Five envelopes, each one containing the name of a finalist, were loaded into a drawing drum by Hoosier Lottery personnel and the envelope containing Langel's name was drawn.

"This is surreal," said Langel, who is the owner of Pitcock Design Group in South Bend. "I was trying not to get my hopes up too much, but to actually win - I was almost stunned. I almost couldn't believe my ears. I was trying to remember to breathe and was just thinking about all the great things this is going to do for us. "

To become a finalist, Langel entered a non-winning Lucky Millionaire scratch-off ticket into a Hoosier Lottery Lucky Millionaire mylottery second-chance promotion at hoosierlottery.com. He and the other four finalists were selected in a random drawing Aug. 1, and were each awarded a $500 prize and entry into today's drawing, which was the first of three $1 million drawings. Hoosier Lottery players interested in this and other mylottery second-chance drawings can visit hoosierlottery.com for more information.

A mylottery account is free to sign up for at hoosierlottery.com for players 18 and older and provides exclusive offers and benefits such as coupons, newsletters, winning number alerts and jackpot alerts.

The mission of the Hoosier Lottery is to return the maximum net income to the state in a socially-responsible manner. In fiscal year 2011, the Hoosier Lottery generated $188 million in net income which was used to significantly reduce the motor vehicle excise tax for all Hoosier drivers and also supported the pension funds for retired Indiana teachers, police and firefighters. Player prizes for the fiscal year totaled $495 million and $56 million was earned by Indiana retailers on the sale of Hoosier Lottery products.

Since its inception in 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has produced more than $4 billion in net income for the citizens of Indiana, nearly $1 billion in commissions and bonuses for participating Indiana retailers, and has paid out more than $8.7 billion in player prizes.