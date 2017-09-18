Colts Elevate Running Back Matt Jones To Active Roster

INDIANAPOLIS — In need of a third running back after an injury to Marlon Mack , the Indianapolis Colts on Friday made an anticipated roster move.



The team elevated running back Matt Jones to the active roster from the practice squad, and in a corresponding move, waived guard Ian Silberman .



Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Friday said Mack, the Colts’ fourth-round pick this year out of South Florida, will be out on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Mack was limited in practice on Wednesday and missed practice on Thursday after suffering an injury to his shoulder.



Jones, meanwhile, could play in his first game since Week 7 of the 2016 season if he’s active on Sunday for the Colts.



A third-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft, Jones — a big back at 6-foot-2, 239 pounds — certainly showed flashes in his rookie season in D.C., as he split duties with then-starter Alfred Morris and logged 144 carries for 490 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with three touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown through the air.



Jones earned the starting job heading into his second season, and would play in the team’s first seven games of the year — logging 99 carries for 460 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with three touchdowns, and adding eight receptions for 73 yards — before a knee injury, as well as the team’s preference to go with Rob Kelley at the position, led to Jones sitting out the team’s remaining nine games.



Jones was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Sept. 3, but waived prior to their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. He was re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 12.



“I feel great about it. I’m thankful,” Jones said Sept. 4, when asked about getting a new opportunity with the Colts. “I’m ready to work. Can’t take anything for granted. I’m glad that Coach (Pagano) gave me another opportunity.”



Jones joins a backfield that includes veteran starter Frank Gore and sturdy No. 2 back Robert Turbin . He said he’s excited to see how his running style fits into the Colts’ offensive schemes.



“(It’s) more of a downhill (scheme which is) kind of better for me, too,” Jones said. “Just to get downhill and back some safeties up – I feel like it will fit me well.”