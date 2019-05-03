"With The Next Pick" Airing On TV This Weekend

The Indianapolis Colts will be airing their five-part series "With The Next Pick" on television this weekend. 

May 03, 2019 at 02:04 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

With The Next Pick. Watch On Tv. CBS4 and Fox59

Colts Productions have gone behind the scenes to bring Colts fans exclusive content surrounding every step of the draft process in the five-part series "With The Next Pick."

Now, fans can watch the series in its entirety this weekend at select times on local broadcast stations.

The series starts with the end of the Colts' 2018 season, up through the senior bowl and scouting combine. "With The Next Pick" culminates with unprecedented access to the Draft "War Room," as fans watch Chris Ballard and company make their draft picks.

The series will air only on the following broadcast networks at these designated times:

  • CBS4:
  • Friday 5/3, 7-8 pm
  • Sunday, 5/5, 11:30am-12:30pm
  • Fox59:
  • Sunday, 5/5, 11pm-12am

Fans who are out of market or miss the above times can watch "With The Next Pick," and other great Colts video content on the Colts Youtube channel.

Make sure to tune in and check Colts.com, download the Colts mobile app and follow Colts Facebook and the official Twitter account of the Indianapolis Colts for all new content!

