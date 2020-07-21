Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 04:28 PM

Catch The Entire Second Season Of 'With The Next Pick' Saturday On CBS4

With the Indianapolis Colts about to embark on training camp, get a refresher on the team’s action in the 2020 NFL Draft, as CBS4/WTTV is airing the second season of Colts Productions’ “With The Next Pick” Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts about to embark on training camp — and with the 2020 regular season right around the corner — what better way to fully prepare than to get a refresher on the team's newest playmakers?

For those in the Indianapolis, Evansville and Terre Haute areas, be sure to tune in to CBS4/WTTV on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for a special hour-long airing of the second season of Colts Productions' "With The Next Pick."

"With The Next Pick," which debuted with an inside look at the 2019 NFL Draft, returned for a second season in 2020, providing Colts fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the team throughout the entire draft process, from the scouting efforts in the fall and winter to the draft itself, which was entirely virtual this year for the first time ever.

The Colts would end up making a few moves here and there to build their nine-player 2020 NFL Draft class:

» 2nd round, 2nd pick (34th overall; from Redskins): Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver, Southern California

» 2nd round, 9th pick (41st overall; from Browns): Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin

» 3rd round, 21st pick (85th overall; from Lions via Eagles): Julian Blackmon, safety, Utah

» 4th round, 16th pick (122nd overall): Jacob Eason, quarterback, Washington

» 5th round, 3rd pick (149th overall; from Lions): Danny Pinter, offensive lineman, Ball State

» 6th round, 14th pick (193rd overall): Rob Windsor, defensive tackle, Penn State

» 6th round, 32nd pick (211th overall, from Jets via Chiefs): Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback, UMass

» 6th round, 33rd pick (212th overall, from Patriots): Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver, Washington State

» 6th round, 34th pick (213th overall, from Patriots): Jordan Glasgow, linebacker, Michigan

