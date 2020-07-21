Catch The Entire Second Season Of 'With The Next Pick' Saturday On CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts about to embark on training camp — and with the 2020 regular season right around the corner — what better way to fully prepare than to get a refresher on the team's newest playmakers?

For those in the Indianapolis, Evansville and Terre Haute areas, be sure to tune in to CBS4/WTTV on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for a special hour-long airing of the second season of Colts Productions' "With The Next Pick."

"With The Next Pick," which debuted with an inside look at the 2019 NFL Draft, returned for a second season in 2020, providing Colts fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the team throughout the entire draft process, from the scouting efforts in the fall and winter to the draft itself, which was entirely virtual this year for the first time ever.