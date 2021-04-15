'Guess The Home Opener' For A Chance To Win 4 Tickets!

Indianapolis Colts fans may now interact with the team and Colts Nation through the new Colts Arcade, a virtual hub offering interactive, Colts-themed digital games, on the Colts Mobile App.

The arcade will open with a "Guess the Home Opener" game, where fans will have the chance to predict the opponent, date and time for the Colts home opener this fall.

Those who predict correctly will be eligible to win four tickets to and $100 in concession credits for the home opener, as well as a $100 Pro Shop gift card.

The contest is open to all U.S. residents 18 and over. (Transportation and other accommodations are not provided).

The arcade will follow up "Guess the Home Opener" with four NFL Draft-focused games later this month.