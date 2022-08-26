How To Watch

Watch & Listen Live: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

All the ways Colts fans can watch, live stream and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27th 2022 (Preseason Game 3).

Aug 26, 2022 at 01:00 AM
how-to-watch-bucs-pre03

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host Tampa Bay for their final preseason matchup. The game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the sixth preseason matchup between the teams. In their last preseason contest on Aug. 26, 1989, Indianapolis defeated Tampa Bay, 30-0

For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch

MATT RYAN TO FACE TOM BRADY IN PRESEASON FINALE

Get your tickets to see two of the best, longest-tenured quarterbacks in the NFL square off by clicking here.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS4
  • Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-Market

Colts.com: Fans can watch preseason Colts games on Colts.com with their mobile, desktop or tablet devices.

Out of Market?

NFL+: Watch live out-of-market Preseason games across devices and live local & primetime Regular Season games on your phone or tablet. Sign up for a free trial today.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Joe Reitz
  • Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman

➡️ List of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations

Radio streaming information:

  • On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
  • Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
  • NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.

TUNE IN TO WIN!

Tune in to our preseason broadcast for your chance to win four Colts Season Tickets for the upcoming season, presented by Lucas Oil. Listen for an exclusive code to text in to win. Official Rules

MicrosoftTeams-image (1)

