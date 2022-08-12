Watch & Listen Live: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo for their 2022 preseason opener. The game time is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13 at Highmark Stadium. The contest will mark the 11th preseason matchup between the teams. In their last preseaon contest on Aug. 8, 2019, Buffalo defeated Indianapolis, 24-16.
The Colts finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: FOX59
- Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
WATCH ON MOBILE
In-Market
Colts.com: Fans can watch preseason Colts games on Colts.com with their mobile, desktop or tablet devices.
Out of Market?
NFL+: Watch live out-of-market Preseason games across devices and live local & primetime Regular Season games on your phone or tablet. Sign up for a free trial today.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Joe Reitz
- Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.