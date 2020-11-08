Mo Alie-Cox, Marcus Johnson Active, T.Y. Hilton Inactive Today Against Ravens

Two Indianapolis Colts players labeled as questionable heading into today’s Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens — tight end Mo Alie-Cox and wide receiver Marcus Johnson — are officially active, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was labeled as doubtful, is inactive today.

Nov 08, 2020 at 11:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

110120_alie-cox-block-lions
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will officially be without their top receiver in today's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but two other weapons in the passing game are good to go.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was labeled as doubtful heading into today's game, is officially inactive today, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, both of whom were labeled as questionable, are active.

Others inactive for the Colts today include defensive ends Ben Banogu and Ron'Dell Carter, quarterback Jacob Eason, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Noah Togiai and safety Tavon Wilson.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who was ruled out on Friday by head coach Frank Reich, was also placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

ACTIVE

» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end was able to return to game action in last Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions, logging a team-high-tying three receptions for 37 yards. Alie-Cox was limited once again in Wednesday's practice, was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough and then back to limited status on Friday; if he's limited in any fashion today, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position.

» Johnson initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was estimated as a non-participant for that day's walkthrough with a knee injury, though he was back to full participation status by Friday. The fourth-year receiver out of Texas has been a huge boost for the Indy offense the last several weeks, and currently has 11 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 avg.) on the year. If Johnson is limited in any fashion today, look for Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; also active for the Colts today are wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris, both of whom were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

——————

INACTIVE

» Hilton suffered a groin injury during the first half of last Sunday's Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the ballgame; he ended the afternoon after having logged two receptions for nine yards. The ninth-year Florida International product, who has 22 receptions for 251 yards this season, did not practice on Wednesday, was estimated as a non-participant for Thursday's walkthrough and also sat out practice on Friday.

——————

PLACED ON IR

» Dulin suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's road win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game; he ended the afternoon with one reception for 13 yards, and he also drew a huge pass interference penalty inside the Detroit 5-yard line on 3rd and long early in the final period, eventually leading to a momentum-changing touchdown for Indy. The second-year receiver did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and was estimated as a non-participant during Thursday's walkthrough and did not participate in Friday's practice before being placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Colts Can't Keep Up With Ravens In 24-10 Loss

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 5-3 on the season today with their 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the in-game analysis and highlights from today's Week 9 matchup.
news

#BALvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 9)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Ravens, Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts return home today to play host to a talented Baltimore Ravens team at Lucas Oil Stadium. Are there any prime opportunities to steal some fantasy points against one of the league's top defensive units? Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 9 fantasy preview.
news

Colts Celebrating Lucas Oil Stadium's 100th Regular Season Game Today

The Indianapolis Colts today will be officially playing host to the team's 100th regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened back in 2007. We take a look back at some of the greatest moments and players over the past 13 seasons.
news

How to Watch Ravens @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 8th (Week 9).
news

Colts Mailbag: Blueprint To Beat Ravens, Adding Big-Name Wide Receivers, Who Starts At Running Back?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about whether the Colts could be interested in some big-name wide receivers this offseason, what it will take to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, who might get the start, and the touches, at running back in that game and much more.
news

Colts Activate LB Matthew Adams From IR; Elevate WRs Daurice Fountain & DeMichael Harris To Active Roster; Place WR Ashton Dulin On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Matthew Adams from the Injured Reserve list, placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list, signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad. The Colts also elevated wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Baltimore.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Ravens, Week 9

Riding high after a lopsided road victory over the Detroit Lions, the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) return home on Sunday to play host to the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in a clash of two AFC frontrunners at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Ashton Dulin Ruled Out Sunday Against The Ravens; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Two Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful and two others are questionable.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back RB Darius Jackson; Release K Matt Gay

news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Team Conducts Walkthrough After Staffer's Positive COVID-19 Test

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 22ND

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 22ND

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22nd as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Get Tickets

Advertising