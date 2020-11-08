Mo Alie-Cox, Marcus Johnson Active, T.Y. Hilton Inactive Today Against Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will officially be without their top receiver in today's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but two other weapons in the passing game are good to go.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was labeled as doubtful heading into today's game, is officially inactive today, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, both of whom were labeled as questionable, are active.
Others inactive for the Colts today include defensive ends Ben Banogu and Ron'Dell Carter, quarterback Jacob Eason, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Noah Togiai and safety Tavon Wilson.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who was ruled out on Friday by head coach Frank Reich, was also placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
ACTIVE
» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end was able to return to game action in last Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions, logging a team-high-tying three receptions for 37 yards. Alie-Cox was limited once again in Wednesday's practice, was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough and then back to limited status on Friday; if he's limited in any fashion today, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position.
» Johnson initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was estimated as a non-participant for that day's walkthrough with a knee injury, though he was back to full participation status by Friday. The fourth-year receiver out of Texas has been a huge boost for the Indy offense the last several weeks, and currently has 11 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 avg.) on the year. If Johnson is limited in any fashion today, look for Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; also active for the Colts today are wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris, both of whom were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
INACTIVE
» Hilton suffered a groin injury during the first half of last Sunday's Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the ballgame; he ended the afternoon after having logged two receptions for nine yards. The ninth-year Florida International product, who has 22 receptions for 251 yards this season, did not practice on Wednesday, was estimated as a non-participant for Thursday's walkthrough and also sat out practice on Friday.
PLACED ON IR
» Dulin suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's road win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game; he ended the afternoon with one reception for 13 yards, and he also drew a huge pass interference penalty inside the Detroit 5-yard line on 3rd and long early in the final period, eventually leading to a momentum-changing touchdown for Indy. The second-year receiver did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and was estimated as a non-participant during Thursday's walkthrough and did not participate in Friday's practice before being placed on injured reserve on Saturday.