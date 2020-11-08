Mo Alie-Cox, Marcus Johnson Active, T.Y. Hilton Inactive Today Against Ravens

» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end was able to return to game action in last Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions, logging a team-high-tying three receptions for 37 yards. Alie-Cox was limited once again in Wednesday's practice, was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough and then back to limited status on Friday; if he's limited in any fashion today, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position.

» Johnson initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was estimated as a non-participant for that day's walkthrough with a knee injury, though he was back to full participation status by Friday. The fourth-year receiver out of Texas has been a huge boost for the Indy offense the last several weeks, and currently has 11 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 avg.) on the year. If Johnson is limited in any fashion today, look for Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; also active for the Colts today are wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris, both of whom were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.