T.Y. Hilton Named Finalist For 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The National Football League announced today that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been named one of eight finalists for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV.

Dec 05, 2019 at 01:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2019_Art_Rooney-finalist-2x1

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in four years, an Indianapolis Colts player has reached the finalist stage for one of the more prestigious honors in the game.

The National Football League announced today its eight finalists for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, a list that includes Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton is joined by fellow finalists Calais Campbell (defensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars), Thomas Davis Sr. (linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers), Adrian Peterson (running back, Washington Redskins), Matthew Slater (wide receiver, New England Patriots), Matthew Stafford (quarterback, Detroit Lions), Joe Staley (tackle, San Francisco 49ers) and Eric Weddle (safety, Los Angeles Rams).

The winner — which will be selected by a vote of current NFL players, whose teams will each submit a consensus choice — will be announced during the annual NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV, on FOX.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award was created in 2014 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The honor is presented each year "to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to the league.

Hilton, the Colts’ nominee for the second time in three years, was selected to be a finalist this year by a panel of former NFL players that included Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

The winner of this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice, and will also "receive a trophy that represents the important role that sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players that demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role models of players of all levels."

Hilton is looking to become the second Colts player in four years to be selected for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; running back Frank Gore was the league’s recipient in 2016. Quarterback Andrew Luck was also named a finalist for the award last year.

Past recipients include Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (2014), Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (2015), Gore (2016), Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (2017) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (2018).

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

2022 Rookie Review: The Learning Experience For DT Eric Johnson II

Johnson appeared in 14 games as a rotational defensive tackle for the Colts in 2022.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

Quinn's Cowboys defense has helped Dallas reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan For Head Coach Position

The Bengals' offense, under Callahan, has ranked seventh in points per game in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For Head Coach Position

Bisaccia has 21 years of experience as an NFL special teams coordinator.

news

2022 Rookie Review: Nick Cross Goes From Starter On Defense To Core Special Teamer For Bubba Ventrone

Cross didn't play much on defense after the first two weeks of the season, but finished 2022 with the most special teams tackles on the Colts.

news

Colts Interview Jeff Saturday For Head Coach Position

Saturday spent the final eight games of the 2022 season as the Colts' interim head coach.

news

2022 Rookie Review: How Bernhard Raimann Handled Gauntlet Of Pass Rushers As Colts' Left Tackle

Raimann held his own in the second half of the 2022 season despite facing a string of productive, experienced edge rushers.

news

2022 Rookie Review: Jelani Woods Shows Upside As Playmaking Weapon For Colts' Offense

Woods' size and athleticism showed up over the course of the 2022 third-round pick's rookie season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising