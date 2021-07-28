"Check-In" At Colts Training Camp For A Chance to Win

Whether you're at Grand Park or outside Indiana you can still "Check-In" at Colts Training Camp!
Follow these simple steps for your chance to win:
- Open up the official Colts mobile app on your phone (Available in the App Store and Google Play)
- Tap "Colts Arcade" in the menu
- Check-in at Colts Training Camp!
Check in each day there is an open practice at Colts Camp to increase your chances of winning. Fans can find the full camp schedule here.
The Grand Prize includes a pair of tickets to Colts vs Seahawks, an autographed football and $100 Pro Shop gift card!
PLUS, everyone who checks in will receive a code for 10% off at the Colts Pro Shop.
(While you're in the Colts Arcade don't forget to test your Colts knowledge with a quick game of Trivia)
VISIT COLTS TRAINING CAMP
The first Colts Camp practice is today but there are plenty of opportunities to check out the fun over the next couple weeks. Visit Colts.com/Camp for full details and to get your free tickets!