"Check-In" At Colts Training Camp For A Chance to Win

The grand prize includes a pair of tickets to Colts vs Seahawks, an autographed football and $100 Pro Shop gift card!

Jul 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM
2021-training_camp-social-1920x1080-2

Whether you're at Grand Park or outside Indiana you can still "Check-In" at Colts Training Camp!

Follow these simple steps for your chance to win:

  1. Open up the official Colts mobile app on your phone (Available in the App Store and Google Play)
  2. Tap "Colts Arcade" in the menu
  3. Check-in at Colts Training Camp!

Check in each day there is an open practice at Colts Camp to increase your chances of winning. Fans can find the full camp schedule here.

The Grand Prize includes a pair of tickets to Colts vs Seahawks, an autographed football and $100 Pro Shop gift card!

PLUS, everyone who checks in will receive a code for 10% off at the Colts Pro Shop.

(While you're in the Colts Arcade don't forget to test your Colts knowledge with a quick game of Trivia)

VISIT COLTS TRAINING CAMP

The first Colts Camp practice is today but there are plenty of opportunities to check out the fun over the next couple weeks. Visit Colts.com/Camp for full details and to get your free tickets!

Related Content

news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: July 27 - August 2

Everything you need to know about the first week at Colts Training Camp.
news

A Message From Jim Irsay Regarding The 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today wrote a letter to fans with some updates on significant changes to the gameday experience that are being instituted leaguewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

'Colts Playoff Week' Kicks Off

After defeating the Houston Texans on NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Colts Playoff Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and events to get fans excited for the Colts' Divisional Playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, Jan. 12.
news

Colts Kick Off 'Wild Card Week'

The Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Wild Card Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and promotions to get Colts fans excited and ready for the Colts' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Houston Texans this coming Saturday, Jan. 5. 
news

Colts Kids Club Members Trick-Or-Treat At Lucas Oil Stadium 

There were tricks and treats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, as the littlest Colts fans got an early start on Halloween. 
news

Colts Gameday Gets A Brand New Look

To kick off their 35th season in Indianapolis, the Colts kicked off some new traditions at Lucas Oil Stadium. And they brought in an old friend to help them do it.   
news

DJ GNO Brings New Vibe To Colts Home Games 

There's a new sound at Lucas Oil Stadium this season. Colts fan and Indianapolis native DJ GNO is using the power of music to bring people together, bring the noise, and bring a competitive advantage to Colts gameday. 
news

Centerplate Introduces New Food Lineup At Lucas Oil Stadium

It's a new season. It's a new era. And Centerplate has a brand new food lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium to help kick it off. 
news

Colts Paint The Town Blue For Sunday's Home Opener

The Colts kick off the 2018 NFL season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And that means it's time to paint the town blue – starting with the Downtown Canal.
news

A Suite Opportunity For Colts Season Ticket Members

For the Colts, season ticket members aren't just fans - they're family. And they're constantly looking for new ways to give back to their most loyal family members. This year, they're creating opportunities for them to see their team in ways they never have before.   
news

Peyton Manning Helps Colts Kick Off 35th Season In Indianapolis

Just before hitting the road for their last preseason game in Cincinnati, the Colts kicked off their 35th season in Indianapolis - and they brought in an old friend to help them do it. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising