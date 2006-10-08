Titans vs. Colts Post-Game Quotes

Oct 07, 2006 at 08:00 PM

* *

"These are very, very tough games to play.  You got a team that knows you pretty well.  They came up here and played exceptionally well.  We didn't play maybe as well as we can play.  But our guys again in the second half did what we had to do to win. So that's the good news, we are 5-0 and probably the next good news is that we have a bye coming up.  We are not playing as well as we need to play.  It's probably my job to get us better.  We will work on that next week and the following week, but right now we are going to enjoy being 5-0.  We had a little bit of trouble with a couple of things they did on the first drive.  We worked on them.  We kind of knew that they would have a little more wrinkles in for Vince Young (Titans QB) now that he is playing the second week.  We didn't handle it well the first drive but after that we kind of got the corrections made.  We felt better on our chances to stop them.  Offensively, we didn't hit our third downs.  We had been converting at a very high rate and didn't convert them today.  We didn't take advantage of those chances.  They had the lead and that was the way they wanted to play the game.  We kind of fell into that trap, but again, proud of our guys for coming back.  I thought our locker room at halftime was really composed and we made a couple of adjustments, talked about what we needed to do in the second half and went out and got it done."

"We had a couple of little things we had to do defensively.  We had a little option series out of shotgun with Vince Young.  We have seen a little bit of it, we didn't play it quite well, made a little adjustment on that.  We were over-running some things on some of the cut-back running and we talked about that.  It is disappointing.  A lot of it today was one little glitch that we had in what they were doing with this option play.  But some of it was just over-running things, playing a little too anxious, not tackling well, and fundamental things.  I think we can get that squared away and we have to and we have to improve it."

"They are kind of a zone-blocking, option type offense and they had some good things.  Their guys ran hard. Travis Henry (RB) I thought gave them a lift, ran through some tackles and you have to do some things to defend Young which opens up some things in the inside running."

"Probably more of us (the reason for the slow start).  The Titans basically played the same defense the entire game and we ran basically the same plays the entire game.  We just did a better job in the second half of executing those plays.  One thing that we have to t

