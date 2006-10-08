Titans vs. Colts Post-Game Quotes

"These are very, very tough games to play. You got a team that knows you pretty well. They came up here and played exceptionally well. We didn't play maybe as well as we can play. But our guys again in the second half did what we had to do to win. So that's the good news, we are 5-0 and probably the next good news is that we have a bye coming up. We are not playing as well as we need to play. It's probably my job to get us better. We will work on that next week and the following week, but right now we are going to enjoy being 5-0. We had a little bit of trouble with a couple of things they did on the first drive. We worked on them. We kind of knew that they would have a little more wrinkles in for Vince Young (Titans QB) now that he is playing the second week. We didn't handle it well the first drive but after that we kind of got the corrections made. We felt better on our chances to stop them. Offensively, we didn't hit our third downs. We had been converting at a very high rate and didn't convert them today. We didn't take advantage of those chances. They had the lead and that was the way they wanted to play the game. We kind of fell into that trap, but again, proud of our guys for coming back. I thought our locker room at halftime was really composed and we made a couple of adjustments, talked about what we needed to do in the second half and went out and got it done."