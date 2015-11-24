Three Colts Named Semifinalists For 2016 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class

Morten Andersen Steve Atwater Tony Boselli Isaac Bruce Don Coryell Roger Craig Terrell Davis Tony Dungy Alan Faneca Brett Favre Kevin Greene Marvin Harrison Torry Holt Joe Jacoby Edgerrin James Jimmy Johnson Mike Kenn Ty Law John Lynch Kevin Mawae Karl Mecklenburg Sam Mills Terrell Owens Orlando Pace Kurt Warner

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated player or coach must not have participated as an active player or coach for five consecutive seasons.

The list of 25 semifinalists will be reduced by mail ballot to 15 Modern-Era Finalists in January. That list increases to 18 finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Contributors and Seniors Committees. The 2016 Senior Finalists are Ken Stabler (QB – 1970-79 Oakland Raiders, 1980-81 Houston Oilers, 1982-84 New Orleans Saints) and Dick Stanfel (G – 1952-55 Detroit Lions, 1956-58 Washington Redskins). The 2016 Contributor Finalist is former San Francisco 49ers owner (1977-2000) Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

DeBartolo, Stabler and Stanfel will be voted on separately and, like all other finalists, must receive 80% positive vote from the full Selection Committee during the annual selection meeting on Saturday, February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, the day before Super Bowl 50.

Although there is no set number of enshrinees for any Hall of Fame Class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's current bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. No more than five Modern-Era Finalists can be elected in a given year. Therefore, a class of six, seven, or eight can only be achieved if one or more of the Contributor and Seniors Finalists are elected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 will be announced during "NFL Honors," a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on the eve of the Super Bowl from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on CBS. "NFL Honors" will be taped earlier that evening at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco from 8-10 p.m. (ET) when the 2016 Hall of Fame class will be introduced for the first time. In addition, the NFL and The Associated Press will announce their annual accolades in this awards show with the winners on hand to accept their awards.

The Class of 2016 will be officially enshrined in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 6 in Canton, Ohio as the main event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Annual Enshrinement Week.