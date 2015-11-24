Three Colts Named Semifinalists For 2016 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class

Intro: The Pro Football Hall of Fame named their 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2016 on Tuesday night. What former Colts found their way on the list?

Nov 24, 2015 at 01:01 PM
INDIANAPOLIS – For the second straight year the Colts will have three Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists.

Edgerrin James (second time), Marvin Harrison (third time) and Tony Dungy (third time) were among 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2016 named Tuesday night on NFL Network.

Those names will be dwindled to 15 finalists in early January before the committee meets Saturday, February 6 in San Francisco to decide on the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The makeup of the 2016 semifinalists is as followed: 22 players (15 offense, 6 defense and 1 special teams) and three coaches.

Harrison is the most likely Colts candidate to earn induction in 2016.

Wide receivers have recently had to wait their turn for Canton and Harrison certainly has, despite Hall of Fame type numbers.

Harrison's place in the NFL receiving record book is well documented: 3rd all-time in catches (1,102), 7th all-time in receiving yards (15,580) and 5th all-time in touchdowns (128). Harrison has been a finalists in both of his eligible years.

This is the second year James has been eligible for the hall. He was also a semifinalist in 2015.

James is the Colts franchise leader in rushing yards (9,226) and ranks 13th in NFL history with 15,610 total yards from scrimmage.

In his coaching career, Dungy took 11-of-13 teams to the playoffs including becoming the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl.

He led teams to 10 consecutive trips to the playoffs, which is an NFL record for a head coach. Dungy is also the first coach to beat all 32 NFL teams. This is Dungy's third straight year of being a semifinalist. He's reached the finalist portion each of the past two years.

The 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2016

  1. Morten Andersen

  2. Steve Atwater

  3. Tony Boselli

  4. Isaac Bruce

  5. Don Coryell

  6. Roger Craig

  7. Terrell Davis

  8. Tony Dungy

  9. Alan Faneca

  10. Brett Favre

  11. Kevin Greene

  12. Marvin Harrison

  13. Torry Holt

  14. Joe Jacoby

  15. Edgerrin James

  16. Jimmy Johnson

  17. Mike Kenn

  18. Ty Law

  19. John Lynch

  20. Kevin Mawae

  21. Karl Mecklenburg

  22. Sam Mills

  23. Terrell Owens

  24. Orlando Pace

  25. Kurt Warner

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated player or coach must not have participated as an active player or coach for five consecutive seasons.

The list of 25 semifinalists will be reduced by mail ballot to 15 Modern-Era Finalists in January. That list increases to 18 finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Contributors and Seniors Committees. The 2016 Senior Finalists are Ken Stabler (QB – 1970-79 Oakland Raiders, 1980-81 Houston Oilers, 1982-84 New Orleans Saints) and Dick Stanfel (G – 1952-55 Detroit Lions, 1956-58 Washington Redskins). The 2016 Contributor Finalist is former San Francisco 49ers owner (1977-2000) Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

DeBartolo, Stabler and Stanfel will be voted on separately and, like all other finalists, must receive 80% positive vote from the full Selection Committee during the annual selection meeting on Saturday, February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, the day before Super Bowl 50.

Although there is no set number of enshrinees for any Hall of Fame Class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's current bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. No more than five Modern-Era Finalists can be elected in a given year. Therefore, a class of six, seven, or eight can only be achieved if one or more of the Contributor and Seniors Finalists are elected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 will be announced during "NFL Honors," a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on the eve of the Super Bowl from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on CBS. "NFL Honors" will be taped earlier that evening at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco from 8-10 p.m. (ET) when the 2016 Hall of Fame class will be introduced for the first time. In addition, the NFL and The Associated Press will announce their annual accolades in this awards show with the winners on hand to accept their awards.

The Class of 2016 will be officially enshrined in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 6 in Canton, Ohio as the main event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Annual Enshrinement Week.

