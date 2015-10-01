The Indiana Football Digest's Top Games – 2015 Week Seven

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

ADAMS CENTRAL (6-0) AT SOUTHERN WELLS (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Carnes Field.

COACHES: Michael Mosser, 41-32 in seventh season at Adams Central. Steve Yencer, 17-12 in third season at Southern Wells, 24-44 in seventh season overall.

LAST WEEK: Adams Central beat South Adams, 40-3. Southern Wells beat Bluffton, 41-27.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Adams Central 15-21, Southern Wells 15-21.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Adams Central, 33-7.

LAST MEETING: Adams Central, 27-6, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Adams Central travels to Bluffton. Southern Wells hosts Heritage.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We have to execute on offense and control the football. Defensively, we have to work together and really pursue the football with all 11 guys. I also think field position will play a big part in the game, so special teams will have to play well. It should be a fun game to be a part of." – Southern Wells coach Steve Yencer.

CARMEL (4-2) AT BEN DAVIS (3-3)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Giants Stadium.

COACHES: John Hebert, 4-2 in first season at Carmel. Mike Kirschner, 69-30 in ninth season at Ben Davis, 83-56 in 13th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Carmel beat North Central (Indianapolis), 51-0. Ben Davis beat Lawrence North, 35-14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Carmel 15-15, Ben Davis 20-16.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Ben Davis, 18-15.

LAST MEETING: Ben Davis, 42-24, Nov. 28, 2014, state.

UP NEXT: Carmel hosts Warren Central. Ben Davis travels to Lawrence Central.

COACHES COMMENTS: "In order for us to be successful on Friday, we are going to have to find a way to shut them down on third down conversions. We have to tackle better, cut down on turnovers, and focus mentally for four quarters." – Ben Davis coach Mike Kirschner.

CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) (4-2) AT FORT WAYNE BISHOP DWENGER (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Zollner Stadium.

COACHES: Doug Dinan, 47-19 in sixth season at Carroll (Fort Wayne). Ernie Bojrab (interim), 5-1 in first season at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 19-28 in fifth season overall.

LAST WEEK: Carroll (Fort Wayne) beat Fort Wayne Luers, 43-38. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger beat Fort Wayne South, 57-6.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 19-17, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 15-21.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 6-1.

LAST MEETING: Carroll (Fort Wayne), 27-19, Oct. 26, 2001, sectional.

UP NEXT: Carroll plays host Fort Wayne Wayne. Bishop Dwenger travels to Fort Wayne Snider.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Bishop Dwenger is a very well-coached team that plays very fast with a great deal of tenacity. Their offensive line is big and efficient. They run and throw the ball effectively. Their defense plays very fast and physical. For us to be successful, we will need to take care of the ball and be productive in all phases of the game, offense, defense, and special teams." – Carroll coach Doug Dinan.

"Carroll is a well-coached team and we have to be sound and balanced in our play. We will have to eliminate the mistakes and penalties we have been contending with as of late. Carroll has great athletes on both sides of the ball. Defensively, (Carroll quarterback) Aidan Smith poses a pass and run threat. We are going to try to pressure him and take away some of his pass options, and contain him if he carries the ball. Offensively, we must establish our run game against Dylan Conner and the strong Charger defense. We will go as our offensive line goes." – Bishop Dwenger coach Ernie Bojrab.

CONCORD (4-2) AT PLYMOUTH (6-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, The Rockpile.

COACHES: Craig Koehler, 4-2 in first season at Concord. John Barron, 94-34 in 12th season at Plymouth.

LAST WEEK: Concord lost to Jimtown, 31-27. Plymouth beat Wawasee, 29-20.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Concord 18-18, Plymouth 16-20.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Plymouth, 21-14.

LAST MEETING: Plymouth, 48-20, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Concord welcomes Northridge to Jake Field. Plymouth hosts Goshen.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We must limit chunk plays versus their option attack. In addition, we have to make (Plymouth quarterback Jack) Barron earn every yard. They go as he goes. We don't have much of a shot if he has a big game." – Concord coach Craig Koehler.

FAIRFIELD (4-2) AT GARRETT (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Memorial Field.

COACHES: Bob Miller, 89-58 in 14th season at Fairfield. Chris DePew, 24-14 in fourth season at Garrett, 101-56 in 15th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Fairfield beat Angola, 45-27. Garrett beat West Noble, 37-20.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Fairfield 16-20, Garrett 11-25.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Garrett, 7-4.

LAST MEETING: Garrett, 31-25, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Fairfield plays at Lakeland. Garrett travels to Angola.

COACHES COMMENTS: "For us to be successful against Garrett, we MUST be consistent on offense. Our offensive line must communicate and our defense must not give up the big play."- Fairfield coach Bob Miller.

"Mitch DeWitt for Fairfield (No. 24) is as good of an athlete as there is in this conference. He does a lot for their offense especially, and we have to know where he is always as they'll put him in many different positions. They run and pass the ball well, so it's hard to focus on any one thing against them. Open field leverage to the football is big for our defense as well as great pursuit. We also look for balance in our own offense. We aren't good enough to force anything when a defense is stubborn.

GUERIN CATHOLIC (5-1) AT BREBEUF JESUIT (4-2)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Wilhelm Field.

COACHES: Tom Dilley, 14-5 in second season at Guerin Catholic, 94-82 in 16th season overall. Mic Roessler, 22-10 in third season at Brebeuf Jesuit.

LAST WEEK: Guerin Catholic beat Greenwood, 31-21. Brebeuf Jesuit beat Indianapolis Roncalli, 17-10, 2 overtimes.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Guerin Catholic 15-15, Brebeuf Jesuit 21-15.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Brebeuf Jesuit, 7-3.

LAST MEETING: Guerin Catholic, 25-3, Oct. 4, 2014.

UP NEXT: Guerin Catholic hosts Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. Brebeuf Jesuit plays at Indianapolis Cathedral.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To win on Friday, we must collectively prepare and play with outstanding focus. We must ignore distractions and clutter. Each team member must focus on controlling what they can control and nothing else. We must play great team defense, gang tackle, and break on the ball. We must maintain our leverage and play with great effort. Offensively, we must take care of the football, attack with balance, and be physical. Special teams will be critical as well and starting field position for each team will play a big role in the outcome of the game." – Guerin Catholic coach Tom Dilley.

"Guerin is going to be a really tough contest for us. They have a talented group and they're very athletic. Moreover, this week is our Homecoming and there are plenty of distractions leading up to this game. If that wasn't enough, the team is coming off a hard-fought win over Roncalli. So to sum it up, in order for us to win, we need to focus on every practice this week, mentally block out the distractions, and buckle up for another hard-hitting game." – Brebeuf Jesuit coach Mic Roessler.

HAMMOND MORTON (4-2) AT LOWELL (6-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm CT, The Inferno.

COACHES: Rippy Morales, 4-2 in first season at Hammond Morton, 20-19 in fourth season overall. Keith Kilmer, 36-23 in sixth season at Lowell.

LAST WEEK: Hammond Morton beat East Chicago Central, 33-18. Lowell beat Hobart, 30-10.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Hammond Morton 20-16, Lowell 11-25.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Lowell, 17-9.

LAST MEETING: Lowell, 28-3, Nov. 7, 2014, sectional.

UP NEXT: Hammond Morton hosts Hobart. Lowell travels to Munster.

COACHES COMMENTS: 'Morton has turned into a great friendly rivalry over the years. For us to be successful, we are going to have to do a great job of preparing throughout the week. They have a great senior running back in Mark Snorton that we are going to have to make earn every yard he gets. Offensively, we are going to have to get our running game going early to keep the pressure off of our defense." – Lowell coach Keith Kilmer.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (4-2) VS FISHERS (4-2)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Victory Field.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 203-64 in 21st season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 224-96 in 26th season overall. Rick Wimmer, 74-37 in 10th season at Fishers, 238-120 in 33rd season overall.

LAST WEEK: Indianapolis Cathedral beat Rhea County (Tenn.), 45-14. Fishers lost to Avon, 36-14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Cathedral 11-7, Fishers 16-20.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: No meetings.

UP NEXT: Cathedral hosts Brebeuf Jesuit. Fishers entertains Westfield.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To win against Fishers Cathedral must eliminate penalties, control the line of scrimmage, and tackle." – Cathedral coach Rick Streiff.

'It is exciting to be playing Cathedral at Victory Field this week. Obviously they bring a rich football tradition and we are trying to create that here. We still have a number of players out this week (right now it looks like five starters – three on offense and two on defense) and hope to get all of them back before the tournament, but I am most interested in seeing how hard we play and how we compete. It has not been an easy season, but this is a game that will say much about how we will respond going forward. We must play great defense, especially against the run. Not allowing their two tailbacks to get vertical in a crease is very important. Offensively, we must get back to running the football well, which we did not do at all last week. We will need a play or two from our special teams unit to steal a possession or, at the very least, keep us in good field position." – Fishers coach Rick Wimmer.

MISHAWAKA (4-2) AT SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH (3-3)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Father Bly Field.

COACHES: Bart Curtis, 70-25 in eighth season at Mishawaka, 181-92 in 25th season overall. Ben Downey, 47-23 in sixth season at South Bend St. Joseph.

LAST WEEK: Mishawaka beat Elkhart Central, 50-17. South Bend St. Joseph lost to Penn, 50-13.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Mishawaka 9-27, South Bend St. Joseph 20-16.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: South Bend St. Joseph, 5-3.

LAST MEETING: South Bend St. Joseph, 34-20, Aug. 31, 2012.

UP NEXT: Mishawaka plays at Mishawaka Marian. St. Joseph goes to Culver Academy.

COACHES COMMENTS: In order to win Friday night, a handful of reserve players must step up. We must prevent the big play defensively, and we must finish drives on offense.' – St. Joseph coach Ben Downey.

NEW HAVEN (5-1) AT BELLMONT (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Worthman Field.

COACHES: Jim Rowland, 92-74 in 15th season at New Haven. Larry Getts, 26-25 in fifth season at Bellmont, 45-61 in 10th season overall.

LAST WEEK: New Haven beat Columbia City, 42-14. Bellmont beat Leo, 24-21.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: New Haven 15-21, Bellmont 15-21.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: New Haven, 19-11.

LAST MEETING: New Haven, 21-15, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: New Haven travels to East Noble. Bellmont hosts DeKalb.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Bellmont is a physical, hard-nosed football team that is playing with a chip on its shoulder. They are big and aggressive up front on both sides of the ball. They have a deliberate ball control offense, but they can hit the big play as well. Defensively, they make offenses earn every yard. We will have to match their physicality up front and get our athletes into space in order to come away from Decatur with a victory on Friday." – New Haven coach Jim Rowland.

"The key this week will be eliminating the big play on defense, being smart in the kicking game, and time of possession on offense." – Bellmont coach Larry Getts.

NEW PRAIRIE (3-3) AT MISHAWAKA MARIAN (6-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 pm ET, Otolski Field.

COACHES: Russ Radtke, 37-8 in fourth season at New Prairie, 327-128 in 39th season overall. Reggie Glon, 141-92 in 22nd season at Mishawaka Marian.

LAST WEEK: New Prairie beat South Bend Riley, 75-20. Mishawaka Marian beat Bremen, 35-28.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: New Prairie 14-21, Mishawaka Marian 12-24.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: New Prairie, 6-3.

LAST MEETING: New Prairie, 27-14, Aug. 29, 2014.

UP NEXT: New Prairie hosts John Glenn. Marian entertains Mishawaka.

COACHES COMMENTS: ""As you are aware, Mishawaka Marian is playing outstanding football and is in the driver's seat for a conference championship. Our kids are very aware of this and know they must remain very focused this week as ever. The Cougars have complete respect for Coach Glon and his staff and know he will have them ready. The keys for us to win are to control the ball on offense and match their physicality. We have been very pleased with how our defense is coming together, so we also have to continue to play much better defense." – New Prairie coach Russ Radtke.

"To win this week, we must first have a great week of practice. Next, we will need to play hard for 48 minutes, eliminate turnovers and penalties on offense, win first downs on defense, find a way to get off the field, and not allow long drives or big plays. New Prairie is a very solid football team that is well coached and will play hard for 48 minutes. This will be a great challenge for our team and prepare us for the post-season." Marian coach Reggie Glon.

NORTHFIELD (6-0) AT MACONAQUAH (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Maconaquah Field.

COACHES: Brandon Baker, 16-10 in third season at Northfield, 55-85 in 14th season overall. Mark Hartman, 26-40 in seventh season at Maconaquah, 27-59 in ninth season overall.

LAST WEEK: Northfield beat Rochester, 35-12. Maconaquah beat Taylor, 49-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Northfield 13-23, Maconaquah 16-20.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: No meetings.

UP NEXT: Northfield hosts Whitko. Maconaquah travels to Southwood.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We need to continually improve in order to be successful. We need to stay patient on offense and stop the pass on defense if we want to win." – Northfield coach Brandon Baker.

"Northfield is a very talented, well-coached football team that is firing on all cylinders right now. For us to be successful Friday night, we have to play a perfectly disciplined game on defensive, and string together series of plays offensively to keep the chains moving and the clock running." – Maconaquah coach Mark Hartman.

OAK HILL (6-0) AT EASTBROOK (6-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, George Freck Field.

COACHES: Bud Ozmun, 112-66 in 17th season at Oak Hill. Jeff Adamson, 224-80 in 27th season at Eastbrook.

LAST WEEK: Oak Hill beat Elwood, 26-7. Eastbrook beat Mississinewa, 28-7.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Oak Hill 13-23, Eastbrook 7-29.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Eastbrook, 23-10.

LAST MEETING: Oak Hill, 27-23, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Oak Hill entertains Mississinewa. Eastbrook plays at Frankton.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To beat Eastbrook, we have to play as close to a mistake-free game as possible. To this point in the season, we have had too many turnovers and that needs to end. Eastbrook is always a top tier opponent and we will need to be at our best." – Oak Hill coach Bud Ozmun.

"We will have to contain their running game, which will be difficult. They have a lot of size up front and (Joel) Durkes is going to be the best back we have seen all year."- Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson.

PERRY MERIDIAN (4-2) AT COLUMBUS NORTH (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Max Andress Field.

COACHES: Scott Marsh, 26-42 in seventh season at Perry Meridian, 26-52 in eighth season overall. Tim Bless, 103-74 in 16th season at Columbus North, 115-83 in 18th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Perry Meridian beat Bloomington North, 28-13. Columbus North beat Terre Haute North, 40-14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Perry Meridian 15-21, Columbus North 12-24.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Tied, 13-13.

LAST MEETING: Perry Meridian, 34-14, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Perry Meridian hosts Terre Haute North. Columbus North entertains Bloomington South.

SHELBYVILLE (6-0) AT NEW PALESTINE (6-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 pm ET, Kelso Stadium.

COACHES: Pat Parks, 109-112 in 21st season at Shelbyville. Kyle Ralph, 34-1 in 3rd season at New Palestine.

LAST WEEK: Shelbyville beat Yorktown, 52-28. New Palestine beat Greenfield-Central, 77-20.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Shelbyville 14-22, New Palestine 16-20.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: New Palestine, 10-9.

LAST MEETING: New Palestine, 72-3, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Shelbyville plays host Mount Vernon (Fortville). New Palestine entertains New Castle.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We need to play mistake free football. We have to limit their big play capabilities and create our own big plays." – Shelbyville coach Pat Parks.

"We need to continue to dominate the line of scrimmage and establish a solid running game. We will also need to continue our offensive efficiency as well as protect the football. On defense, we need to be able to protect the whole field against their spread offense." – New Palestine coach Kyle Ralph.

SHENANDOAH (5-1) AT WINCHESTER (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Winchester Field.

COACHES: Scott Widner, 71-18 in eighth season at Shenandoah, 71-28 in ninth season overall. Mike Jones, 28-12 in fourth season at Winchester.

LAST WEEK: Shenandoah beat Knightstown, 40-27. Winchester beat Union City, 49-6.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Shenandoah 14-22, Winchester 14-22.

SERIES LAST 30 SEASONS: Tied, 2-2.

LAST MEETING: Shenandoah, 27-7, Nov. 7, 2014, sectional.

UP NEXT: Shenandoah hosts Eastern Hancock. Winchester plays host to Tri.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We'll have to attempt to contain their Division 1 back, No. 6 Kiante Enis (he's really fast!). In addition to Enis, their quarterback (Austin Lawrence) is very talented as well as No. 4 (Elias Gates). Their coach does an excellent job of utilizing their skill players. We must sustain long drives and keep the clock rolling when we are on offense." – Shenandoah coach Scott Widner.

"We have to make plays when they are available. (Shenandoah) Coach Widner and the Raiders do a great job of running their system and have had great success doing it. Our playmakers must take advantage of all opportunities and we have to be especially sound in the area of special teams. We look forward to the opportunity of playing them." – Winchester coach Mike Jones.

SOUTHRIDGE (5-1) AT HERITAGE HILLS (5-1)

KICKOFF: 6:30 pm CT, Patriot Field.

COACHES: Scott Buening, 22-8 in third season at Southridge, 34-36 in seventh season overall. Todd Wilkerson, 24-16 in fourth season at Heritage Hills.

LAST WEEK: Southridge beat Tell City, 55-0. Heritage Hills lost to Gibson Southern, 42-13.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Southridge 15-21, Heritage Hills 16-20.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Heritage Hills, 26-5.

LAST MEETING: Heritage Hills, 33-7, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: Southridge entertains Pike Central. Heritage Hills goes to Forest Park.

WEST WASHINGTON (6-0) AT PERRY CENTRAL (6-0)

KICKOFF: 6:30 pm CT, Perry Central field.

COACHES: Phillip Bowsman, 53-40 in ninth season at West Washington. Greg Gibson, 30-10 in fourth season at Perry Central.

LAST WEEK: West Washington beat Tecumseh, 40-0. Perry Central beat Wood Memorial, 41-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: West Washington 9-27, Perry Central 7-29.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Perry Central, 23-8.

LAST MEETING: Perry Central, 13-6, Oct. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT: West Washington entertains Dugger Union. Perry Central plays at Springs Valley.

WESTERN BOONE (5-1) AT NORTH MONTGOMERY (5-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, North Montgomery Field.

COACHES: Justin Pelley, 20-9 in third season at Western Boone. Josh Thompson, 11-5 in second season at North Montgomery.

LAST WEEK: Western Boone beat Frankfort, 24-0. North Montgomery beat Crawfordsville, 73-20.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Western Boone 15-21, North Montgomery 11-25.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: North Montgomery, 25-13.

LAST MEETING: Western Boone, 27-26, Oct. 24, 2014, sectional.

UP NEXT: Western Boone goes to Danville. North Montgomery travels to Frankfort.

WESTFIELD (4-2) AT AVON (4-2)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Oriole Stadium.

COACHES: Jake Gilbert, 31-22 in fifth season at Westfield, 61-58 in 11th season overall. Mark Bless, 44-20 in sixth season at Avon, 193-87 in 26th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Westfield lost to Brownsburg, 59-30. Avon beat Fishers, 36-14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Westfield 20-16, Avon 21-15.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Avon, 13-2.

LAST MEETING: Avon, 23-6, Oct. 3, 2014.