The Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll – 2015 Volume Nine

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

TOP PERFORMANCES

Luke Diener rolled up over 400 total yards with eight touchdowns in North White's 75-21 win over Clinton Prairie. Diener ran 17 times for 307 yards and six touchdowns, threw for 112 yards and two scores, and also intercepted two passes. Jarod Shane added 21 carries for 219 yards and three scores, and Jake Quasebarth caught four passes for 112 yards and two scores and also had an interception for the Vikings.

Matt McCloskey's 17-yard touchdown pass to Christian Buchanan on the final play helped Perry Meridian post a 30-28 victory over Terre Haute North. McCloskey finished with 162 yards passing with two scores and ran for 117 yards and on tally for the Falcons. Nick Barrett threw for 168 yards and rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and Logan Grim ran for two scores for the Patriots.

Braxton Linville's 15-yard reception from Trey Bilinski with 14 seconds left lifted NorthWood to a 21-14 win over Warsaw. Bilinski finished with 156 yards and two scores for the Panthers. Michael Jensen had 120 yards through the air and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Jacob Chesney carried the football 48 times for 411 yards and three touchdowns in Sheridan's 42-41 victory over Taylor. Chesney also recorded 14 tackles, and K.C. Acevedo added two scores, including an 82-yard kickoff return, for the Blackhawks. Darian Stone tossed a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score, and Stone Deckard ran for 165 yards and had two touchdown catches for the Titans.

Jeron Gray recorded his eighth straight 100-yard rushing game with 163 yards and one touchdown, leading Kokomo to a 48-14 win over Harrison (West Lafayette). Gray also caught a pass for score from Kyle Wade, who had two touchdown strikes, and Michael Kenner ran for 157 yards and three scores for the Wildkats. JDan Sturgeon racked up 113 total yards with a scoring pass and run, and Hayden Kuxhausen recorded 16 tackles for the Raiders.

Jason Grooms threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, helping Concord earn a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title with a 31-10 win over Northridge. Cedric Mitchell had four catches for 120 yards and two scores, and Avis Emmons ran for two scores for the Minutemen. Matt Miller had a scoring run and interception for the Raiders.

Jack Barron and Cam Eveland both threw and caught passes for touchdowns in Plymouth's 31-17 win over Goshen. Barron had 155 total yards, while Eveland added 112 yards and also returned an interception 65 yards for a score for the Rockies.

Nick Brassell, Jordan Peck, and Garrett Ruiz each surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark as New Prairie rolled to a 64-7 win over John Glenn. Brassell had 157 yards with three touchdowns and a scoring catch, Peck added 133 yards and one score, and Ruiz had 107 yards with one touchdown and a school-record two punt returns of 88 and 71 yards for scores for the Cougars. Daniel Wallace tossed for 132 yards and ran for a score for the Falcons.

Jermaine Huddleston rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Fishers to a 42-28 win over Westfield. Zach Eaton tossed for 147 yards and two scores, and Trent Nelson recorded 10 tackles for the Tigers. Ryan Pepiot threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards and one score, Milo Beam caught eight passes for 152 yards and two scores, and Jackson Garnett recorded 12 tackles for the Shamrocks.

Max Bortenschlager passed for 315 yards and two touchdowns, leading five-time defending state champion Indianapolis Cathedral to a 51-21 win over Brebeuf Jesuit. Markese Stepp ran for 123 yards and two scores, Luke Sanders had two touchdown receptions, Evan Christopher added two scores on the ground, and Daijon Collins caught nine passes for 144 yards for the Irish. Luke Iffert tossed for 154 yards and two scores, Sam Snyder had two receptions for 115 yards and two scores, and Will Roberts added 10 tackles for the Braves.

Kyle Johnson ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns, helping Indianapolis Lutheran rally for a 48-41 win over Speedway. Andrew Jones chipped in 209 yards rushing with a touchdown, Jake Reid threw for 133 yards and one score, and Baily Barnham added a touchdown catch and an 81-yard kickoff return for another score as the Saints came back from a 27-0 deficit. Jacob Jones exploded for 29 carries for 468 yards and six touchdowns, and Chris Valentine recorded 125 yards of offense with a fumble recovery for the Sparkplugs.

Chris Juszkiewicz and Brennan Long tallied two touchdowns apiece, leading LaPorte to a 41-26 win over Michigan City. Juszkiewicz ran for 127 yards and Gino Francesconi added 108 yards and one tally for the Slicers. Michael McCollough tossed for 124 yards and Aryuan Cain-Veasey ran for two scores for the Wolves.

Ike James' one-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted Lowell to a 20-17 victory over Munster. James finished with 121 yards on the ground, Jordan Jusevitch caught a pass for a score and recorded 12 tackles, and Chris Han racked up 13 tackles for the Red Devils. Sophomore Vince Bravo tossed for 192 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score for the Mustangs, who were missing eight starters.

Garritt Slatcoff threw a pair of touchdown passes to Rhett Rondinelli as Chesterton blanked Crown Point, 14-0. Branden Devalle added two fumble recoveries for the Trojans. Grayson Lynk accumulated 110 total yards and Caden Watson racked up 10 tackles for the Bulldogs.

C.J. Hedgepath's five-yard return of a fumble recovery with 1:52 left lifted Evansville Harrison to a 29-28 win over Evansville Memorial. Elizjah Harvey ran for 136 yards and one score, Adonis Stewart added two touchdown runs, and Ryan Hales tossed for 169 yards for the Warriors. Michael Lindauer threw for 244 yards and two scores, Peyton Head caught nine passes for 120 yards and two scores, and Jack Folz tallied 12 tackles for the Tigers.

Steven O'Neal exploded for 273 yards and three touchdowns, helping Columbus East to a 42-21 win over Jeffersonville. Josh Major passed for 138 yards and two scores and ran for another tally, Cam Watson had four receptions for 114 yards and one score, and Josiah Edwards recorded 13 tackles for the Olympians.

Nick Ray raced for 113 yards and two touchdowns, leading Hobart to a 28-14 win over Hammond Morton. Mickey Wolfe added two passes for scores for the Brickies. Mark Snorton returned from an injury to rush for 111 yards for the Governors.

Dylan Paul threw for 111 yards and a touchdown in Boone Grove's 14-13 upset of previously unbeaten Wheeler.

D.J. Wilkins tossed for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, lifting Merrillville to a 40-17 triumph over Lake Central. Kejuan Thomas added four catches for 146 yards and one score, and Myles Taylor ran for two scores for the Pirates. Anthony Giles rushed for 109 yards for the Indians.

Bryce Crook rambled for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Valparaiso downed Portage, 28-14. Matt Mayes tossed for 159 yards and a score for the Vikings. Austin Ford tallied 10 tackles for the Vikings.

Devonte Jones rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 70 yards and a score, and returned an interception 19 yards for another tally, leading East Chicago Central a to 63-0 blanking of Bowman Academy. Sydrick Sinclair chipped in 108 yards of offense with a touchdown run and catch for the Cardinals.

Stuart Glascow accounted for almost 200 yards of offense in Whiting's 72-6 win over Hammond Bishop Noll. Glascow ran for 110 yards and two scores and passed for 84 yards and one score. Carlos Madden added 137 yards on the ground and two scores, and Martin Petruf had a scoring catch and run for the Oilers. Jalen Cook paced the Warriors with six receptions for 119 yards.

Hunter Rycerz's six-yard scoring toss to Griffin Grider with 27 seconds left helped Highland claim a 9-7 win over Kankakee Valley. Grider also came up with an interception in the closing seconds to preserve the win, while Rycerz ran for 110 yards and Cayden Hillengonds added 120 yards for the Trojans.

Patrick Reardon threw for 214 yards with a touchdown and added two scores on the ground, guiding Andrean to a 53-31 win over Griffith. David Graham added two scores, including a 95-yard kickoff return, for the 59ers. Tayvien Walker ran for 124 yards and two scores, and Kadafi Coleman caught a pass for a score and returned fumble 41 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers.

Zach Caitlin rolled up 141 yards of offense with a touchdown pass as River Forest downed Calumet, 23-8. Jose Cuatle added field goals of 27, 20, and 30 yards and converted a pair of extra-points for the Ingots.

Dustin Lindley romped for 143 yards and three touchdowns, leading Hanover Central to a 35-21 win against South Central. Tyler Burnham chipped in a scoring pass and run for the Wildcats. Noah Eaton threw for 144 yards and two scores and rushed for 90 yards and another tally, and Jacob Clindaniel had five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Satellites.

Devon Moore accumulated 140 yards rushing with a touchdown and tossed for 128 yards and a score in Hammond's 28-13 win over Hammond Gavit. David Jones tallied 13 tackles for the Wildcats.

Carter McGinnis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns as Guerin Catholic rallied for a 17-13 win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. Elliot Charlesbois added 106 yards through the air for the Golden Eagles, who battled back from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Gabe Coleman ran for 135 yards and one score for the Trojans.

Nate Fries registered 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns, leading Indianapolis Roncalli to a 30-14 win over Decatur Central. Robbie Strader added 106 yards passing and one score for the Rebels. Bryce Jefferson tossed and ran for scores for the Hawks.

Michael Wiktrup connected with Jalen Walker for three touchdown passes in Carmel's 30-20 win over Warren Central. Wiktrup threw for 244 yards and ran for 101 yards, while Walker had 10 receptions for 166 yards. Tobias Walker added 134 yards on the ground, and Nick Stacy converted field goals of 36, 43, and 27 yards for the Greyhounds. Zach Summeier threw for 196 yards and two scores, and Jay Coe recorded 113 total yards with a touchdown run and catch for the Warriors.

Joey Siederewicz tossed for 100 yards and one score and ran for 75 yards and another tally, lifting Center Grove to a 17-7 win over Lawrence North. Al McKellar ran for 158 yards and one score for Lawrence North.

Aaron Matio and Carter Poiry both accounted for more than 100 yards of offense as Hamilton Southeastern edged Columbus Hartley, 14-7. Matio had 107 yards passing with a touchdown, while Poiry added 101 total yards and one score for the Royals.

Brandon Peters tossed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, helping Avon claim a 49-21 win over Zionsville. Matt Moore came up three touchdown catches for the Orioles. Trevor Leighty threw for 204 yards, and Brenden Mikesell ran for two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Wes Cook recorded 156 yards rushing with two touchdowns in defending Class 3A state champion Tri-West's 56-21 win over Crawfordsville. Jake Hill chipped in 254 yards passing and three scores for the Bruins. Trent Johnson passed for 152 yards and one score, and Daulton Bridgewater had five catches for 103 yards and one touchdown for the Athenians.

John Lux threw three touchdown passes, including a 29-yard strike to Damon Lux in the closing minute, leading Shelbyville to a 30-29 win over Mount Vernon (Fortville). Damon Lux finished with two touchdown catches and a scoring run for the Golden Bears. Jimmy Campbell threw and ran for scores, while Nathan Seifert ran for a touchdown and caught a pass for another tally for the Marauders.

Alex Fabert's two touchdown passes lifted Mooresville to a 29-17 win over Martinsville. Jacob Wallman added field goals of 40, 44, and 37 yards for the Pioneers.

Luke Johnston passed for 330 yards and five touchdowns as Southport rolled to a 56-29 win over Bloomington North. Paul Scruggs added four receptions for 197 yards and two scores, and Andrew Mappes rushed for 121 yards and two tallies for the Cardinals. Benn Freel tossed four touchdowns with three of them going to Henry Street for the Cougars.

Chase Andries racked up 310 passing yards with three touchdowns and another on the ground, leading Beech Grove to a 27-7 win over Triton Central. Montrez Hearon added six catches for 195 yards and three scores for the Hornets.

Josh Majors caught a touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 98 yards for another score, booted a field goal, and converted three extra-points, helping Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter to a 37-23 win over Indianapolis Scecina. Alex Downard had 294 yards passing with three scores for the Raiders. Lex Martin tossed for 173 yards with one score and ran for another touchdown for the Crusaders.

Aaron Jones led a balanced attack with two touchdowns, including a 10-yard fumble recovery, lifting Indianapolis Pike to a 43-27 win over North Central (Indianapolis). Derek Hawthorne threw for 122 yards and one score and ran for another tally for the Red Devils. George Stokes had a touchdown run and catch, and Cole McGuire added a scoring throw and run for the Panthers.

John Gallman exploded for 194 yards rushing with four touchdowns in Greenwood's 38-0 shutout of Franklin. Brandon Rosado added 109 yards on the ground for the Woodmen.

Alex Neligh completed 14-of-16 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for two scores as defending Class 4A state champion New Palestine blanked New Castle, 72-0. Logan Greene caught a pass for a score and returned an interception 47 yards for another tally for the Dragons.

Brandon Patterson rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for another score, helping Whiteland to a 17-7 victory over Plainfield. Dylan Foster tallied 110 yards rushing with one score for Plainfield.

Darian Phillips tossed a pair of touchdowns to Kyle Wroblewski as Mishawaka edged rival Mishawaka Marian, 19-14. Joe Ravotto recorded 111 total yards with a scoring pass and run for Marian.

Julian Cavallo ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns, helping South Bend Clay earn its first win of the season with a 28-14 over South Bend Riley. John Holloway added two trips to the end zone for the Colonials. Richard Davilla threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Wildcats.

Gabe Brooks carried the football 35 times for 149 yards and five touchdowns, lifting South Bend Adams to a 42-14 win over South Bend Washington. Brandon Wadley chipped in a fumble recovery and interception for the Eagles. Tyler White had two touchdown tosses for the Panthers, who were guilty of six turnovers.

Tony Carmola and Davante Newbill both surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark as South Bend St. Joseph downed Culver Academy, 27-14. Carmola ran for 127 yards and one score and passed for another tally, while Newbill has 103 yards and o touchdown.

Landon Martz found the end zone twice, helping Penn earn at least a share of its 34th Northern Indiana Conference crown with a 56-0 shutout of Elkhart Central.

Sam Pawlak tossed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, guiding Jimtown to a 35-14 win over Bremen. Kenny Kerrn rushed for 115 yards with a scoring run and catch, while Dylan Guldager chipped in 103 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for the Jimmies.

Brennan Wilde and Jordan Schultz scored two touchdowns apiece, leading North Judson to a 36-28 win over LaVille. Adam Steinke tossed for 197 yards and three scores and ran for another tally for LaVille.

Tyler Smith scampered for 167 yards and two touchdowns as Wawasee snapped a five-game losing skid with a 31-21 win over Elkhart Memorial. Noah Wadkins added 151 yards rushing and two scores for the Warriors. Zach Hawkins passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Chargers.

Jacob Krause rambled for 197 yards and three touchdowns as Knox downed Triton, 40-14. Drew Dan added a scoring throw and run for the Redskins. Jeremy Jones had 127 yards rushing and two scores for the Trojans.

Eli Wallace ran for 103 yards and a touchdown run and caught a pass for another tally, leading Lakeland to a 21-14 win over Fairfield. Dominic Christian added 110 yards rushing and one score for the Lakers. Mitch DeWitt had 108 yards on the ground for the Falcons.

Isaac Mayer raced for 201 yards and five touchdowns, lifting North Posey to a 41-6 win over Tecumseh. Alex Stewart added 101 yards and one score for the Vikings.

Jacob Braun tallied 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Perry Central downed Springs Valley, 34-21. O'Brien Selby had 189 yards rushing and two scores, and Braden Whitaker tossed for 112 yards and one score for Springs Valley.

Lane Kirkland tossed for 177 yards and three touchdowns to Austin Greer, helping Boonville to a 47-24 win over South Spencer. Camden Cartwright rushed for 245 yards and four scores, and Payton Marksbury recorded 20 tackles for the Pioneers. Landon Bartlett ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another tally for the Rebels.

Evan Deig passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, leading Evansville Reitz to a 55-0 blanking of Evansville Bosse. Kerrion Ringo caught five passes for 111 yards and one score and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Calvin Brinton had a pair of scoring receptions for the Panthers.

Drayke Richardt tallied almost 300 yards of offense as Evansville Mater Dei downed Evansville Central, 35-20. Richardt ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in four receptions for 71 yards and another score. Kurtis Wilderman threw for 208 yards and one score for the Wildcats. Dorian Williams rushed for 111 yards and one score, and Dalton Peerman tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Bears.

Dayne Keller threw for 256 yards and six touchdowns in Castle's 57-0 shutout of Evansville North. Noah McClean had five catches for 128 yards and two scores, Will Randell added two receptions for touchdowns, and Jarrien Higginson ran for 116 yards and one score for the Knights.

Aidan Smith passed for 229 yards and six touchdowns, helping Carroll (Fort Wayne) cruise to a 55-6 victory over Fort Wayne Wayne. Hayden Nieuwlandt added five catches for 105 yards and three scores for the Chargers.

Lane Rumple passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns, leading Princeton to a 47-12 triumph over Mount Vernon (Posey). Joe Wildt had two catches for 152 yards and two scores, and Joe Bichler ran and caught a pass for scores for the Tigers. Cam Maier recorded 206 total yards for the Wildcats.

Nolan O'Brien accumulated 250 yards of offense, helping Southridge to a 42-14 win against Pike Central. O'Brien ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 74 yards and two scores from Gaage Fetter for the Raiders. Noah Scott tossed for 264 yards and one score, and Christian Alvey had five receptions for 151 yards for the Chargers.

Caleb Mulzer threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns as Heritage Hills blanked Forest Park, 42-0. Matthew Grahams had a scoring reception and 13 tackles, while Jacob Peters added 14 stops for the Patriots.

Trevor Kennard rolled up 289 yards of offense, good for three touchdowns, in Mount Carmel's (Ill.) 42-35 win over Vincennes Lincoln. Graham Toole had a scoring run and catch and a 91-yard kickoff return for another tally for Vincennes.

Nick Sellers completed all seven of his passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, lifting Gibson Southern to a 77-16 win over Tell City. Dylan Stefanich added 115 yards on the ground and one score, and J.J. Miller ran for two touchdowns for the Titans. Gant Miller tossed for 197 yards and one score and ran for another tally, and Cameron Kessinger grabbed eight receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown for the Marksmen.

Tate Blessinger found the end zone three times as Jasper blanked Washington, 49-0. Justin Persohn added two scoring throws to Grant Theil for the Wildcats.

Isaac Shafer paced a balanced offense with 96 yards rushing and one touchdown, helping Lewis Cass to a 35-27 win over Tipton. Kellen Woods passed for 207 yards and three scores for Tipton.

Sterling Weatherford returned kickoffs of 94 and 90 yards for touchdowns, lifting Hamilton Heights to a 41-14 win over Western. Clayton Cowan ran for two scores, Ethan Jones tossed for 155 yards, and Jesse Brown had eight catches for 107 yards for the Huskies. Jacob Douglass had a touchdown pass and run for the Panthers.

Trey Richardson threw for 159 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score, guiding Northwestern to a 28-3 triumph over Carroll (Flora). Wesley Satterfield added two scores, and Cameron Curry had 12 tackles for the Tigers. Dylan Spesard recorded 20 tackles for the Cougars.

Dillion Smith was one of three players going over the 100-yard rushing plateau in Tri-Central's 41-6 win over Eastern (Greentown). Smith ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns, Cody Colbert added 123 yards and one score, and Colton Leininger had 120 yards and two tallies for the Trojans.

Amaun Clark rambled 35 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns, allowing Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger to post a 20-17 win over Fort Wayne Snider. Blake Poschlne tossed for 123 yards and one score for the Saints. Isaac Stiebeling threw for 142 yards for the Panthers.

Landon Durnell ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, leading Homestead to a 28-21 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Drew Keszei tossed for 190 yards and two scores, and Austin Krider caught five passes for 105 yards and one tally for the Spartans. Jack Johnston threw for 209 yards and one score, Dashon Bushnell added five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown, and J'Lyn Charlton ran for two scores for the Knights.

Andrew McCormick tossed for 300 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 93 yards and two more scores, helping East Noble to a 54-20 win over New Haven. Kolin Williams had two receptions for scores, and Jake Torrie had five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Knights. KeShawn Moore passed for 127 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and NiShawn Jones rushed for 129 yards and one tally for the Bulldogs.

Peterson Kerlegrand raced for 152 yards and a touchdown as Fort Wayne Concordia downed Fort Wayne North, 30-2. Daniel Sparks passed for 134 yards and two scores for the Cadets. David Johnson tossed for 137 yards for the Redskins.

Casey Lawrence found the end zone three times, lifting Fort Wayne Northrop to a 55-6 victory over Fort Wayne South. Garrett Schoenle threw for 155 yards and one score, and Jason Ash added two touchdowns for the Bruins. Demontrie Hinton had 105 yards rushing for the Archers.

Ryan Gause tossed for 131 yards and one score and ran for another touchdown, helping Leo to a 35-0 blanking of Columbia City. Tyler Hensinger chipped in 113 yards on the ground and one score for the Lions.

Mitchell VanBrocklin and Jack Rhoades both went over the 100-yard rushing mark in Woodlan's 37-0 shutout over South Adams. VanBrocklin ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Rhoades added 105 yards for the Warriors.

Evan Knapke led a balanced offense with 107 yards rushing and one touchdown as Heritage held on for a 21-18 win over Southern Wells. Brice Bonewitz raced for 201 yards and three scores for Southern Wells.

Drew Schultz ran for a pair of touchdowns, leading Adams Central to a 23-0 triumph over Bluffton. Bailey Hurst added 125 yards rushing for the Flying Jets.

Jaden Baker's 129 yards rushing and one score helped Garrett claim a 21-3 win against Angola.

Caleb Hankerson rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as Bellmont claimed a share of the Northeast 8 Conference crown with a 28-6 win over DeKalb. Jordan Amacker added 116 yards and one score for the Braves, who are conference champs for the first time since 1979. Harrison Price racked up 113 total yards and a touchdown for the Barons.

Landon Harris tallied 201 yards rushing and three touchdowns, leading Churubusco to 37-12 decision over West Noble. Bradley Martin paced West Noble with 120 yards on the ground and two scores.

Dakota Johnson and Lucas Long each threw for more than 100 yards in Huntington North's 21-10 victory against Norwell. Johnson has 169 yards with a touchdown and a rushing score, while Long had 108 yards and one tally for the Vikings.

Levon Thompson anchored a balanced attack with 87 yards rushing and one score as McCutcheon squeezed past Muncie Central, 16-14. Trenton Hatfield threw for 133 yards and one score and ran for another touchdown, and Andre Wells added 141 yards rushing for Muncie Central.

Devon Colonis threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score, leading Lafayette Jeff to a 56-6 win against Logansport. Latrell Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Lee ran for 100 yards and one tally, and Dan Ricksy had six receptions for 128 yards and two scores for the Bronchos. Jamie Babcock tossed for 138 yards and a score for the Berries.

Mikey Kidwell accumulated 250 passing yards with two touchdowns, lifting West Lafayette to a 56-6 win over Twin Lakes. Travis Rolle rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Ronchetto caught eight passes for 102 yards and one score, and Christian Burns added two tallies for the Red Devils. Blake Bennington tossed for 160 yards and ran for a score, and Bryce Bennington added 101 yards rushing for the Indians.

Jackson Anthrop ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another score, helping Lafayette Central Catholic to a 59-6 victory over defending Class 2A state champion Rensselaer Central. Carlos Velasquez threw for 118 yards and three touchdowns, and Brandon Yeagy added two scores for the Knights.

Baylee Adams racked up more than 200 yards of offense, lifting North Montgomery to a 45-0 win over Frankfort. Adams threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and another score. Alex parsons chipped in 111 yards on the ground with a score and an interception for the Chargers.

Jadon Kinzie's extra-point in overtime was the difference as Delphi edged Benton Central, 27-26. Weston Windell paced the Oracles with 144 yards of offense with a touchdown pass and run. Johnny Lanie passed for 205 yards and a touchdown for the Bison.

Jacob Earl ran for 151 yards and four touchdowns and returned an interception 94 yards for another tally, leading defending Class 1A state champion North Vermillion to a 56-33 win over Fountain Central. Cody Wright threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and one tally for the Falcons. Jake VanCleave had two catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a pair of kickoffs for scores, while Wayde Bentley tossed for 220 yards and three tallies for the Mustangs.

Skylar Sanders accounted for over 300 total yards with five touchdowns in South Newton's 42-0 blanking of Watseka (Ill.). Sanders threw for 222 yards and three scores and rushed for 119 yards and two tallies, while Nate Vissering caught two passes for scores for the Rebels.

Nate Neely tossed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, helping West Central get into the win column for the first time with a 26-0 shutout of Frontier. Collin Fritz ran for 101 yards and two scores, and Aaron Mendez had four receptions for 142 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Logan Harmeson passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, leading Attica to a 42-26 win over Clinton Central. Keenan Orr had three rushing scores and caught a pass for another tally for Clinton Central.

Evan Stambaugh threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Lebanon to a 55-20 win over Southmont. Jaylen Washington rambled for 170 yards and three scores, and Gage Pedigo added two scores on the ground for the Tigers.

Zach Mills scampered for 195 yards and three touchdowns as Delta recorded its fifth straight win with a 33-14 decision over Greenfield-Central.

Tyler Writtenhouse ran for 216 yards and three touchdowns, helping Monroe Central to a 51-15 triumph over Anderson Prep Academy. Logan Conklin threw for 178 yards and three scores, Nick Mitchell caught three passes for 123 yards and two scores, and Beau Combs added a touchdown run and reception for the Golden Bears. Triston Anderson tossed for 216 yards and one score, and Jacob Anderson ran for a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles for the Jets.

Kiante Enis romped for 215 yards and three touchdowns in Winchester's 56-8 victory against Tri. Austin Lawrence tallied 195 total yards with three scoring runs and a touchdown pass, and Titus Edwards added 14 tackles for the Golden Falcons.

Adam Routh rushed for 157 yards and five touchdowns, helping Wes-Del to a 46-26 win over Edinburgh. Jentry Lange passed for 130 yards and one score, and Shane Smith added two touchdown runs for Edinburgh.

Chase Cochran's 179 yards rushing and four touchdowns vaulted Pendleton Heights to 42-28 win over Yorktown. Brogan Miller threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, Brandt Applegate added five receptions for 107 yards and two scores, and Peyton Stites racked 18 tackles for Yorktown.

Matt Shorter accumulated 160 yards on the ground with four touchdowns, leading Winamac to a 46-8 win over Caston. Jack DeGroot tossed for 160 yards and one score, and Maverick Schultz tallied 13 tackles for the Warriors.

Hunter Johnson passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, helping Brownsburg to a 47-24 win over Noblesville. Toks Akinribade romped for 168 yards and two scores, Tyler Kirtz had 10 catches for 134 yards and three scores, and Vincent Lismon added six receptions for 133 yards and one score for the Bulldogs. McGwire Plumer threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and Chandler Hurst ran and caught a pass for scores for the Millers.

Sam Helm's 21 tackles paved the way for Bloomington South to post a 22-17 win over Columbus North. Gavin Yeskie passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquise Holt rushed for 151 yards and one score for the Cougars. Tanner Payne tossed for 157 yards and one score, and Wyatt Barnes added a touchdown pass and catch for the Bulldogs.

Chris Evans exploded for 194 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as defending Class 6A state champion Indianapolis Ben Davis edged Lawrence Central, 28-22. Reese Taylor threw for 154 yards and one score and ran for another tally for the Giants. Gerrid Doaks rushed for 176 yards with a touchdown, and Andre Randolph tossed for 125 yards and two scores to Daveon Bell for the Bears.

Devin Denny racked up 204 rushing yards with three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score, helping Eastern Hancock to a 42-27 win over Shenandoah. Jarett Lewis threw for 186 yards and two scores and ran for another tally, and Owen Hunt recorded 16 tackles for the Royals. Dalton Hatcher ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and Cody Rudy racked up 17 tackles for the Raiders.

Luke Patton rolled up more than 300 yards of offense in East Central's 49-32 win over Greensburg. Patton ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 139 yards and one score. Nolan Moser had four catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Doug Rosemeyer added two scores on the ground for the Trojans.

Peyton Watson sparked a balanced attack with 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns, leading Eastbrook to an 87-18 win over Frankton. Luke Elliott and Tyler Bennett both ran for two scores and caught a pass for another tally, Jackson Liddick tossed three touchdown passes, and Andrew Barajas rushed for 100 yards and one score for the Panthers. Isaiah Delph had 120 yards rushing with one score, and Travis McGuire passed for 125 yards and two scores for the Eagles.

Keezan Jarrrard rambled for 218 yards and four touchdowns, lifting Eastside to a 50-13 win over Central Noble. Conner Dove added 115 total yards with a touchdown pass and run and Tate Burns recorded 12 tackles for the Blazers. Kaleb Mooney ran for two scores, and Luke Leffers racked up 12 tackles for the Cougars.

Jake Wilson rushed for 205 yards in Elwood's 22-20 victory over Alexandria. Greyson Savage had a scoring pass and run, and Derek Bryant tallied 12 tackles for the Panthers. Dylan Dowling passed for 128 yards and one score and ran for another tally for the Tigers.

Zach Mears had three trips to the end zone as Batesville cruised to a 28-8 win over Franklin County.

Jaden Rhea ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another tally, helping Monrovia roll to a 68-8 win against Park Tudor. John Williams threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Smith for the Bulldogs. Jack Dassow tossed for 164 yards for the Panthers.

Austin Nevil paved the way with 234 yards rushing and five touchdowns in North Harrison's 53-7 win over Clarksville.

Bradley Hodges racked up 189 yards of offense with two touchdown catches and a scoring pass, leading North Putnam to a 55-6 win over Cloverdale. Hayden Rudes tossed for two scores and ran for another, and Blake Evans scored twice for the Cougars.

Tucker Stewart passed for 120 yards and four touchdowns to Liam Jones, lifting Northview to a 59-0 blanking of South Putnam. Jones had eight catches for 118 yards, and Ben Girton ran for two scores for the Knights.

Pierce Jackson caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another scores, and returned a fumble 50 yards for a fourth tally, helping Linton-Stockton to a 69-7 win over Eastern Greene. Tyler Meurer threw for 165 yards and four scores and ran for another touchdown, Garrett Mason added two scores on the ground, and Jacob Clothier added two touchdown receptions for the Miners.

Alec Hughes ran for a touchdown and returned one of his three interceptions for another tally as Northeastern blanked Cambridge City Lincoln, 38-0. Jacob Auger added a scoring run and interception for the Knights.

Michael Sizemore tossed for 233 yards and five touchdowns, leading West Washington to a 58-0 shutout over Dugger Union. Landon McPheeters ran for 158 yards and one score, and Hunter Sanford caught two passes for scores for the Senators.