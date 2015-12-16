Tape Study: Blocking J.J. Watt, Not a 1-Man Job

INDIANAPOLIS --- Chuck Pagano joked this week that the upcoming AFC South showdown between the Colts and Texans is a "get your neck roll ready" type of game with how physical it is expected to be, headlined by two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt for the Texans.



"It's going to be physical, but that's what's exciting about playing the Texans every time," said guard Hugh Thornton Wednesday. "You know you're going to get a fight on both sides of the ball."



Blocking Watt has not been left to one Colt, and with a chance to put a stranglehold on the AFC South lead, that will likely be the case again Sunday.



"I don't know if I can say that I've single blocked J.J. Watt, because of the aura around him," joked Fleener, while at the same time praising Watt for how difficult it is to block him with one person. "There is no doubt he is an outstanding player and a tough guy to block. With that said, (it's) not impossible."

