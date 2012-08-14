STUDENT ALL-STAR GRANTS NOW AVAILABLE

Indiana youth may now apply for the 2012 “Student All Star” program to receive funding to complete community service projects.

Aug 14, 2012 at 09:18 AM
INDIANAPOLIS – For the seventh consecutive year, the Indianapolis Colts and Grange Insurance are teaming up for the Student All Star Grant program.  This program gives Indiana youth the opportunity to make their community a better place by providing students ages 13 and under the opportunity to apply for individual grants up to $500 to complete a service project in their area.

The deadline is October 26, 2012, and students ages 13 and under can apply for individual grants up to $500 to fund their community project through the Colts Student All Star Program, presented by Grange Insurance. Grant applications are available at www.colts.com/allstar.

"Grange Insurance is again pleased to team with the Indianapolis Colts as part of their Student All Star program," said Grange President and CEO Tom Welch. "As an organization, we encourage our associates to get involved with their communities in various ways, including volunteering on the boards of non-profit service organizations. Through the Colts Student All Star program, young people can learn early in life that it's important to be involved and that individuals can make a difference."

To be eligible for this grant, all applicants are required to partner with a registered 501(c)3 organization and submit an application form no later than October 26, 2012.

"The Indianapolis Colts believe it is important for students to get involved within their community at a young age," stated Stephanie Pemberton, senior director of community relations for the Indianapolis Colts.  "This grant gives Indiana youth the opportunity to engage in service learning opportunities, and we are proud to partner with Grange on this initiative for the sixth consecutive year."

Once all applications have been received, a panel of Colts and Grange Insurance representatives will select the grant recipients. All applicants will be notified of the chosen recipients no later than December 14, 2012.

