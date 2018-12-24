Snap Counts: Colts-Giants, Week 16

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday's 2018 Week 16 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants.

New York came out on fire Sunday, while Indianapolis ... did not. By the 1:41 mark of the first quarter, the Giants had built a commanding 14-0 lead, as their offense was having its way against an Indy defense unable to get much going, while the Colts' offense came out with two three-and-outs and then saw Andrew Luck throw an interception when Indy finally did begin to reach the red zone on its third possession.

By halftime, the Giants were up 17-7, but the Colts were able to begin turning things around at that point. The two teams traded touchdowns coming out of the second half, and then when Indy was able to limit New York to a field goal to begin the fourth quarter, giving the Giants a 27-21 lead, the tables were turning. Now the Colts' defense was putting the clamps down, and the offense, using great field position, went on a game-winning eight-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to Chester Rogers; after the extra point from Adam Vinatieri, making it 28-27, the Colts were able to seal a win with a Malik Hooker interception on the ensuing Giants possession.

The win for the Colts (9-6) sets up a win-and-you're-in scenario next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans, which has been flexed to primetime and will be played on Sunday Night Football. Depending on the outcomes of other games, particularly the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars contest, the Colts, with a win, could earn either an AFC South Division title, or, at the very least, will have the second Wild Card spot. The Titans (9-6), meanwhile, face the exact same scenario. Playoff football has essentially come a week early for these two divisional rivals.