Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

A few weeks ago, Jonathan Taylor surprised his offensive line with Louis Vuitton bags as a thank you for all the work they did to help him become the NFL's leading running back in 2021.
"JT, I never fancied myself as being a Louis Vuitton guy," center Ryan Kelly said, "but I am."
That moment captured on "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" was a nice recognition for the work Kelly and his offensive line teammates did for Taylor and the entire Colts' offense in 2021. Behind Kelly and the Colts' offensive line, Taylor rushed for a league-high 1,811 yards and totaled 20 touchdowns.
Kelly earned his way to a third consecutive Pro Bowl, something only two other Colts centers have done in team history – Ray Donaldson (1986-1989) and Jeff Saturday (2005-2007). Kelly is the 41st center in NFL history to earn three consecutive Pro Bowl nods.
Kelly missed two games this season following the tragic loss of his daughter, Mary Kate, in December. Upon returning to the Colts, he offered a powerful statement on loss, grief and thankfulness.
Snaps From The Season
See the best images of Indianapolis Colts 2022 Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.
2021 Highlights
They Said It
"He's a great player. I've watched him – I'm an LSU guy, so I don't like him from that standpoint because he's an Alabama kid but he was a great player coming out of college and he has all the tools to be a pretty special player, a unique player. He's a smart guy. I watched him on film, and I know what he is capable of doing but he's a guy that could be that pivot guy for many years in this league." - Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae, upon joining the Colts last spring