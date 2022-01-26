Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

Kelly is the third center in Colts history to earn his way to three consecutive Pro Bowls. 

Jan 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Ryan Kelly

A few weeks ago, Jonathan Taylor surprised his offensive line with Louis Vuitton bags as a thank you for all the work they did to help him become the NFL's leading running back in 2021.

"JT, I never fancied myself as being a Louis Vuitton guy," center Ryan Kelly said, "but I am."

That moment captured on "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" was a nice recognition for the work Kelly and his offensive line teammates did for Taylor and the entire Colts' offense in 2021. Behind Kelly and the Colts' offensive line, Taylor rushed for a league-high 1,811 yards and totaled 20 touchdowns.

Kelly earned his way to a third consecutive Pro Bowl, something only two other Colts centers have done in team history – Ray Donaldson (1986-1989) and Jeff Saturday (2005-2007). Kelly is the 41st center in NFL history to earn three consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Kelly missed two games this season following the tragic loss of his daughter, Mary Kate, in December. Upon returning to the Colts, he offered a powerful statement on loss, grief and thankfulness.

Snaps From The Season

2022 Pro Bowl: Ryan Kelly

See the best images of Indianapolis Colts 2022 Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.

78 C Ryan Kelly; #2 QB Carson Wentz
1 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly; #2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
2 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #78 C Ryan Kelly
3 / 46

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
4 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
5 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
6 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
7 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
8 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger,#63 G Danny Pinter
9 / 46

2 QB Carson Wentz, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger,#63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
10 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
11 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
12 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #78 C Ryan Kelly
13 / 46

64 G Mark Glowinski, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz
14 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
15 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
16 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz
17 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
18 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
60 G Jake Eldrenkamp, #68 C Joey Hunt, #75 G Will Fries, #78 C Ryan Kelly
19 / 46

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp, #68 C Joey Hunt, #75 G Will Fries, #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
20 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
21 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
22 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
23 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_1121_BUF_0812
24 / 46
© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
25 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
26 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
27 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
28 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
29 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
30 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
31 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #84 TE Jack Doyle
32 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
33 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
34 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz
35 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski, #78 C Ryan Kelly
36 / 46

64 G Mark Glowinski, #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Brett Hundley #78 C Ryan Kelly
37 / 46

5 QB Brett Hundley #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #90 DT Grover Stewart
38 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski, #78 C Ryan Kelly
39 / 46

64 G Mark Glowinski, #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
40 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
41 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #62 G Chris Reed
42 / 46

64 G Mark Glowinski, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #62 G Chris Reed

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz
43 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
44 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis, #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
45 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis, #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly; #2 QB Carson Wentz
46 / 46

78 C Ryan Kelly; #2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2021 Highlights

They Said It

"He's a great player. I've watched him – I'm an LSU guy, so I don't like him from that standpoint because he's an Alabama kid but he was a great player coming out of college and he has all the tools to be a pretty special player, a unique player. He's a smart guy. I watched him on film, and I know what he is capable of doing but he's a guy that could be that pivot guy for many years in this league." - Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae, upon joining the Colts last spring

Related Content

news

Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Buckner led the Colts in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss to earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. 
news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Quarterbacks, Jonathan Taylor, Ed Dodds & Morocco Brown

Ballard joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Audio Network this week to give his thoughts on where things stand with the organization a week and a half after the season ended. 
news

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

The Colts Ring of Honor member and ESPN analyst joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to offer his thoughts on how things ended in Indianapolis and what's next for the team in 2022. 
news

Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard and Matthew Adams earned first-team nods from PFF, while Kwity Paye earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team. 
news

Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Check out a few dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months. 
news

Colts' Darius Leonard, Luke Rhodes, Jonathan Taylor Named 2021 First-Team AP All-Pros

Taylor was a unanimous choice at running back, while Leonard earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time in his four-year career. 
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard's End-Of-Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent an hour on Thursday answering questions about what went wrong at the end of the 2021 season and what things may look like in the immediate future in Indianapolis. Check out some of the biggest takeaways below. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and had 20 total touchdowns. 
news

A Message From Jim Irsay To Colts Fans

"When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb."
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising