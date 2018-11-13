Roster Moves: Colts Elevate CB D.J. Killings To Active Roster; Place DE Carroll Phillips On IR

Nov 13, 2018 at 03:14 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback D.J. Killings to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signed defensive end Anthony Winbush to the practice squad and placed defensive end Carroll Phillips on the Injured Reserve list. The team also released tackle De'Ondre Wesley from the practice squad.

Killings, 6-0, 185 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 16. He participated in the Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 6. In 2017, Killings spent the final 13 weeks of the regular season and the entire postseason on the Eagles' practice squad. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 13. Killings originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017. Collegiately, he played in 34 games at the University of Central Florida and totaled 99 tackles (70 solo), 1.0 sack, 17 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

Winbush, 6-1, 240 pounds, participated in the Atlanta Falcons' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 1. The Indianapolis native originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Collegiately, Winbush played in 45 career games (23 starts) at Ball State and totaled 99 tackles (56 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 25.0 sacks, one pass defensed, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He earned First Team All-Mid-American Conference honors as a senior in 2017 and was a Third Team All-Mid-American Conference choice as a junior in 2016.

Phillips, 6-3, 242 pounds, spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in six games for the Colts this season and tallied four tackles (one solo) and one special teams stop. Phillips was originally signed to the Indianapolis' practice squad on September 3. As a rookie in 2017, he spent time on the Jaguars' active roster and practice squad. Phillips played in four regular season games and saw action in two postseason contests for Jacksonville. He was originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2017.

Wesley, 6-6, 331 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on November 6. He spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad earlier this season. Wesley spent the entire 2017 season on Buffalo's practice squad. He spent the entire 2016 season on the Baltimore Ravens' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2015, Wesley spent time on the Ravens' active roster and practice squad. He saw action in seven games. Wesley originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2015.

