RIDE THE OPPORTUNITY

Cornerback Darius Butler started eight of 29 games with New England in 2009-10 after being a second-round pick by the team. Butler joined the Colts in September after playing a year in Carolina. Now starting on the right side, Butler returns to Foxborough as the Colts try to go to 7-3.

Nov 15, 2012 at 12:33 AM
butler-darius-01-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –Playing in the NFL is all about opportunity, and cornerback Darius Butler has a huge one in Indianapolis.

Butler, a second-round pick by New England in 2009, joined the Colts in September and now mans the starting spot on the right side.

He made his first start for the Colts memorable last Thursday at Jacksonville.  Opening for the injured Jerraud Powers, Butler swiped two passes and recovered a fumble in the team's 27-10 victory.

Butler earned AFC Defensive Player-of-the-Week honors and nearly recorded a franchise first.  After returning his first interception 11 yards for a score, Butler returned his second one 51 yards deep into Jacksonville territory, almost becoming the first Colts defender to have two such scores in a game.

Butler's play caught Interim Head Coach Bruce Arians' eye.

"He gets to be a starter," said Arians.  "You get an opportunity, Wally Pipp.  That's the whole beauty of the mantra, 'Next Man Up.'  Don't give it up, once you get it.  (General Manager) Ryan (Grigson) gave him an opportunity to reclaim a career, and he's making the best of it."

Butler appreciates the chance that has come his way.

"Personally, it's huge.  This is probably my last opportunity.  Guys only get so many opportunities in this league.  I'm fortunate enough to have this one, and I want to make the best of it.  You never know when your time is up.  Anything can happen."

Butler made his play on the NFL Network stage in front of analyst Mike Mayock.  Mayock said during the game this could be Butler's last chance to play, but that he always had been impressed with Butler.  Butler had sought Mayock out before the game to exchange pleasantries because he remembered the analyst speaking well of him in the Pro Day and Combine process.

Butler hoped and prepared for this opportunity.  He was geared for the moment.

"I'm definitely ready.  (You) always got to be ready to be the next man up," said Butler.  "That can come at any time.  Jerraud (Powers) went down with his injury, and I have to step up and do whatever it takes to help this team win."

As Indianapolis tries to win a fifth game in a row in keeping pace among AFC leaders, Butler returns to a familiar environment in Foxborough.  The Colts have not won five consecutive games since 2009 and only nine current Colts were on hand then.  The Patriots have the NFL's best regular season home record (70-14, .833) since 2002, and they are 36-8 after Halloween since Gillette Stadium opened that year.

What can make a venue tough is the inhabitants, and Butler will be facing the league's top offense.  Tom Brady is 130-38 as a starter, earning the highest winning percentage in NFL Super Bowl era history among quarterbacks with at least 50 starts.

Butler practiced against Brady for two years and has not forgotten what he saw personally.

"He's incredible.  Even when you're practicing with him every day, you're still shocked at some of the places he puts the ball," said Butler.  "He's special.  There are only a handful of guys who can do the things he does."

Butler and the Colts know the Patriots rank fifth in the league in rushing average and seventh against the pass, so clamping down is a key to succeed.

"It's the balance," said Butler of the biggest challenge the Patriots present.  "Whenever they have a balanced attack, you're in deep trouble.  You want to at least make them one-dimensional, take away the running game and make them pass, or the opposite.  You can't let them have the two-headed monster."

Butler should meet New England wide receiver Wes Welker during the day.  The two former practice battlers now do so in live action.

"He's incredibly athletic," said Welker of Butler.  "I don't know if y'all have seen him jump but he's a very, very athletic player.  He's obviously had a couple interceptions this year and been playing some really good ball and has really come along.  He's definitely very, very talented."

Butler would not say whether he has an edge or not since he is familiar with New England's talent.

"I don't know.  Just like I know them, they know me," said Butler.  "We'll see when the game is played on Sunday what edge is there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Quarterbacks

The Colts changed starting quarterbacks four times during the 2022 season but did not get the results they hoped for, finishing with the NFL's second-lowest points per game average.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 30, Pre-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the Senior Bowl on the horizon. Check it out below.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kickoff return, was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team as a kick returner.

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

Quinn's Cowboys defense has helped Dallas reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan For Head Coach Position

The Bengals' offense, under Callahan, has ranked seventh in points per game in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For Head Coach Position

Bisaccia has 21 years of experience as an NFL special teams coordinator.

news

Colts Interview Jeff Saturday For Head Coach Position

Saturday spent the final eight games of the 2022 season as the Colts' interim head coach.

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising