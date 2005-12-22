Quotes From Around NFL Concerning Dungy Family

QUOTES ACROSS THE NFL   BUCCANEERS OWNER/PRESIDENT MALCOLM GLAZER "On behalf of the entire Buccaneer organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Tony and his family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Dungys as they try to move forward from this most difficult time.

Dec 21, 2005 at 07:00 PM

"On behalf of the entire Buccaneer organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Tony and his family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Dungys as they try to move forward from this most difficult time. We will be asking for a moment of silence from our fans prior to the Falcons game to honor the memory of James."

HEAD COACH JON GRUDEN

(On the death of James Dungy)

"I really don't know what to say.  All I can say is we're praying for him.  It's just awful.  I can only pray for him.  I can't imagine…I just can't imagine it.  I really feel for him and I know the players do, too.  I just wish him the very best."

FB MIKE ALSTOTT

(On how well he knew James Dungy)

"He grew up around here. You know, from when he was a little kid, growing up all those years. [My] Deepest sympathies and prayers go to Tony and his family. I couldn't even imagine. I'm shocked."

(On how tough it would be to play a game on Sunday after this loss)

"It's not easy. I couldn't even imagine. Just my prayers, me and my family, and everybody around here, we loved Coach and his family. And whatever they've done individually for myself and in this organization and just this community. We have to take the time and really sit down and just take a moment and think about what he's done and where the situation's at and say a prayer. I can only imagine what he's going through. [I can't] even imagine what he's going through. But, it's a tough deal and Tony is, I've never been around a person, individually, who's tougher. We love Tony and his family."

(On what he remembers about James Dungy)

"I remember he was at my waist, probably a little bit taller than that. I saw him grow like a weed. He was here all the time, day in and day out, hanging out in the locker room, hanging out with the players out on the football field, in the equipment room. It was just when James wasn't here, I was like 'Where's James,' you know. He was a part of this football team."

(On if he can imagine what Coach Dungy's going through)

"No. You can't put it into words. There are no words to describe it. I'm a father of three and I couldn't fathom it. I couldn't even imagine getting a phone call or being told. I couldn't even understand what I would possibly think."

LB DERRICK BROOKS

(On hearing the news about James Dungy)

"Obviously, you know, our prayers from this organization go out with he and his family. In terms of finding out what happened to his son, again, it's very tragic this time of year to lose anybody. Like I said, we've kind of dealt with this in our own house and hopefully they'll be able to bring the people together and again, move on."

(On what he remembers of James being around One Buc Place)

"Obviously, he was a younger kid then, just full of energy and you always knew he was going to grow up to be a productive young man. It's Christ's will that things happen, for whatever reason. Like I said, I can only just right now extend my prayers and concern with Coach Dungy and his family."

(On if they were told as a group here this morning)

"Well, you know, you kind of spread the word throughout. So, everybody received the news and dealt with it as each individual did. So, we just kind of dealt with it in-house and spread the news throughout the players and the coaches. We just kind of kept it at that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

