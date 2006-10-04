QB-Peyton Manning Lockerroom Quotes

  QB-PEYTON MANNING (on this week’s game) “It’s an AFC game here at home, a division game.  Everything’s there for this team to keep working hard and trying to get better.

Oct 03, 2006 at 08:00 PM

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on this week's game)

"It's an AFC game here at home, a division game.  Everything's there for this team to keep working hard and trying to get better."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on with a win, being 1-0 against all three divisional opponents)

"That's the thing you like to establish.  We talk about the importance of your division games and especially the games here at home.  We have a two-game lead at top of the AFC South right now and we'd like to keep that.  Anytime you play another (division) opponent, you put a special emphasis on those games."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jeff Fisher complementing the Colts' offensive execution)

"I'd say most offenses would like to be about execution.  That's the only wan you can operate.  You can't execute some of the time or part of the time.  In order to have a good offense, all 11 guys need to do their jobs correctly and with the proper technique every single play.  And that's what we strive for.  Sure, you don't always get that.  Somebody's going to miss a block here, you're going to miss a throw here, or what not.  But to move the ball in this league, you better be able to execute your offense.  So it's being good at the plays that you run."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on QB-Vince Young and remembering his rookie season and the struggles that came with it)

"Sure.  You certainly remember those times.  I know it's an exciting time, because anybody that's a competitor and anybody that's used to playing—Vince I guess was a three-year starter at Texas—you certainly want to be out there on the field.  I think that's the best way to learn in this league, is to be out there on the field.  I've always said that, and that's the way the coaches here did it with me.  To get out there and see the blitzes and to see how fast the corners are and see how much speed they can make up, you learn something new every single week in your rookie year.  And you try to use that to your advantage the more and more you play.  I still use a lot of the things I learned my rookie year even here in my ninth year.  And I'm still learning even now.  He sure is an exciting player."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on WR-Marvin Harrison and his route running)

"He's an excellent route runner.  It's easy for me to say, but the greatest compliment I heard about Marvin was when I talked to a number of other defensive backs and what they said about Marvin is how all of his routes look the same, which I think is the goal for every receiver.  To make the first 10 yards look the same whether you're running an in, an out, a hook, a takeoff, some of those corners said that about Marvin, which is I think is the greatest compliment."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising