QB-Peyton Manning Lockerroom Quotes

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on this week's game)

"It's an AFC game here at home, a division game. Everything's there for this team to keep working hard and trying to get better."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on with a win, being 1-0 against all three divisional opponents)

"That's the thing you like to establish. We talk about the importance of your division games and especially the games here at home. We have a two-game lead at top of the AFC South right now and we'd like to keep that. Anytime you play another (division) opponent, you put a special emphasis on those games."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jeff Fisher complementing the Colts' offensive execution)

"I'd say most offenses would like to be about execution. That's the only wan you can operate. You can't execute some of the time or part of the time. In order to have a good offense, all 11 guys need to do their jobs correctly and with the proper technique every single play. And that's what we strive for. Sure, you don't always get that. Somebody's going to miss a block here, you're going to miss a throw here, or what not. But to move the ball in this league, you better be able to execute your offense. So it's being good at the plays that you run."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on QB-Vince Young and remembering his rookie season and the struggles that came with it)

"Sure. You certainly remember those times. I know it's an exciting time, because anybody that's a competitor and anybody that's used to playing—Vince I guess was a three-year starter at Texas—you certainly want to be out there on the field. I think that's the best way to learn in this league, is to be out there on the field. I've always said that, and that's the way the coaches here did it with me. To get out there and see the blitzes and to see how fast the corners are and see how much speed they can make up, you learn something new every single week in your rookie year. And you try to use that to your advantage the more and more you play. I still use a lot of the things I learned my rookie year even here in my ninth year. And I'm still learning even now. He sure is an exciting player."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on WR-Marvin Harrison and his route running)