Pro Football Focus Projects Colts To Land Three Top Free Agents

DE DEMARCUS LAWRENCE, DALLAS COWBOYS

First up is the top edge rusher available and the man nicknamed "Tank" — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Teams almost never let elite pass rushers leave the building, but we'll play along. Per PFF:

"The Colts have more money to spend than any other franchise this offseason, meaning they can afford to play a little loose with their pocketbook to add talent. Lawrence certainly qualifies as that with back to back 88-plus overall graded seasons."

The five-year veteran had a breakout campaign in 2017 by finishing third in the NFL in sacks with 14.5. He followed that up in 2018 with another 10.5 sacks and career highs in tackles (64) and tackles for loss (15). Lawrence also filled-out the stat sheet by compiling 23 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one recovered, an interception and one pass breakup. PFF ranked Lawrence tied for seventh among all edge defenders with a grade of 89.5, totaling 63 pressures (sacks, hits and hurries combined).

The Colts had a respectable pass rush last year, tying for 19th in the league with their 38 sacks — their most since 2014 — but pass rush is an area in which you can never have enough. Good teams never stop trying to improve in that area, and that's where Lawrence would come into play for the Colts.