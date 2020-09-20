2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

"Hey Rookie, welcome to the NFL." Taylor on Sunday gets his first-career start after the aforementioned season-ending injury to Mack, and after a strong showing in his NFL debut — particularly in the passing game — the experts are high on Taylor's chances this week as the Colts' workhorse in the backfield. Taylor will hope to get in a better rhythm running the ball in his second game — he had nine rushing attempts for just 22 yards against the Jaguars — but he was a major target for Rivers, logging six receptions for 67 yards, including a 35-yarder on his very first play from scrimmage. Hines, meanwhile, could very well be a strong flex option for your offense this week. While all indications are Taylor will get a majority of the carries, Hines was still heavily in the mix throughout last Sunday's game, even early on when Mack was still in; Hines finished with seven rushing attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown, as well as a team-high eight receptions for 45 yards and another score through the air. Rivers, as advertised, definitely likes to throw the ball to his backs, so definitely pick up and start Taylor and/or Hines this week against a Vikings defense that allowed almost five yards per carry last week against the Packers.