Peyton Manning Quotes 1/7/04

PEYTON MANNING

1/7/04

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the Colts success on the road this year)

"The guys on this team are very aware of the challenges we face when we go on the road. We have been a no-huddle team most of the year. You go to a place like Arrowhead or a place like Nashville where the fans are great, they are smart, and extremely loud. Our guys, for whatever reason, focus even more. They really try to understand their assignments because you may only hear the play one time. You have to tune it right away. On the road, we have had far fewer mental errors. It has really paid off for us. This game, without a doubt, will be our biggest test. Arrowhead is one of the loudest stadiums around. We can draw back on our prior experience for this game."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the difference playing on the road)

"It is the same thing. You have to be a little bit louder (with the play calling), maybe say it a couple of more times if you can. If the players are really tuned in when I am calling a play, maybe they only have to hear the first part of it because they know it is second-and-10 and here is what we are going to do. Because our guys are so prepared, so into the game plan, it ends up helping me out."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on being the underdog)

"That's the first that I heard we were. I don't think anybody ever checks the line or the spread on the team. We know how good of a team Kansas City is and we know they are 13-0 at home and their crowd is a tremendous advantage. All we know is to get ready to play and show up. The best thing about last week was that we had an excellent week of preparation and it carried over to the game. It doesn't always do that, but that is the plan this week."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if playing last week is a benefit)

"I think you always want the bye from a physical standpoint. I think it is great to get that rest. I expect those guys to be real fresh and fly all over the field. From the rest standpoint, they will have that advantage."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if having won in Arrowhead has helped)

"I don't think so. I played against this staff only one other time. I played against the Chiefs three times but I don't think it carries a whole lot of weight. People talk about the fact the Colts beat the Chiefs in '95, I had just finished playing against Ohio State in a bowl game and Dick Vermeil had broadcast the game on ABC. That tells you how much that has to do with what is going on now. It always helps to play in an environment you have been in before. But this is different. This is not a regular season game. It is going to be a tough challenge."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if being successful on the road will carry over to Sunday)

"I think you can use it a little bit to your advantage, but this is a playoff game and the situation does change a little bit. Last year, on the road we weren't good against the Jets. A few years ago, against Miami, we went down there and played pretty well and came up a little bit short. It is going to be a close game and we have to deal with all the little distractions. At the same time, like I said, the key to winning on the road is be a little sharper, concentrating more and eliminating any kind of mental mistakes. We have done that in the regular season. Hopefully, we can do that in the playoffs."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if RB-Edgerrin James has any special anxiety about going to Kansas City, where he suffered his knee injury)

"I haven't talked to him about it. You have to ask him if that has come up with him. For me, that was two years ago and this is a different time. He is a different back than he was that year after that injury. I am just proud of him the way he has come back from that injury. That was a significant moment for our team. The way he has come back from that Thursday night has been incredible."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Kansas City being last in the NFL in rush defense)

"I think it is important for us just to be us. We have to be three-dimensional –get the running game going, have the play-action pass and the drop-back pass. Our defense wasn't ranked that high going into Sunday's game against Denver and we came out and played very well against the run. Statistics can mean something during the regular season but I kind of throw them out once you get to the playoffs. It is truly a do-or-die situation and you are just a couple of games away from the Super Bowl. Everyone is going to be flying around, everyone is going to be faster. If they get us in a one-dimensional game where we have to throw the ball, it is going to be tough. We have to be able to keep the score even."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he anticipates a high scoring game)

"You never know. It is important for us to understand that all we are worried about is their defense and their defensive schemes. At the same time, their offense is extremely good and they do have the top return man in the league. You have to factor those things in. If we are backed up in a situation, we have to get the ball out of there. We don't want to punt from our own end zone. If we get into the red zone, it is important to get some kinds of points, but touchdowns would be better because they have been so good in the red zone offensively. You can't get out of your game to try to keep up with their offense, but at the same time you need to do your job well to help out your defense."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he would be surprised if it was a 10-7 game)

"It very well could be. Defensively, we have a tremendous challenge to stop their offense. Offensively, dealing with their defense and its multiple looks, it is going to be tough both ways. Our job is to try to score more points than them, whether it is nine like it was against Cleveland or 38 like it was against Tampa Bay."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what WR-Brandon Stokley has meant to the offense)

"What you have seen from Brandon is what you probably would have seen all season if he had been healthy. It has been frustrating for him and also for us because we have wanted to get him out on the field and show everybody what he could do. The combination of Brandon and Troy Walters, whose time has been cut a little bit because of Stokely coming back, has been tremendous for us. Looking around the league, I will take our receiving corps and put it up against anybody's. Certainly Marvin (Harrison) is always going to get the attention and credit and he deserves it, but look at what Reggie (Wayne) has been able to do, plus the combination of Brandon and Troy at that slot position, the plays and touchdowns they have made. I am just really proud to call those guys teammates. I appreciate Brandon and Troy diving for yards after the catch, Reggie going across the middle like he does, Marvin laying out for the ball."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on being better on the road than at home)

"We can't help but be labeled a dome team because that is our home but that I have never liked that label. Neither have our linemen. It stings the most to the interior because it has somewhat of a reference to a speed and finesse team as opposed to grinding it out in the trenches. We have done it before, we feel we can grind it out in the trenches. We did it in Cleveland last year, we did it in Denver – those are outdoor stadiums and we did it in tough weather. To me the weather and the noise and all the other things are going to be factors Sunday, but the main factor is going to be who executes the best."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if not having to rely as much on WR-Marvin Harrison makes him a better quarterback)