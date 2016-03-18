Pat McAfee Hosting Comedy Show In Fort Wayne

Teammates Darius Butler and Pat McAfee reached out to Reitz after this tweet of him at the Ed Block Courage Award. Reitz so often gives back to the community in which he grew up in. Let's not forget about Reitz the player, either. Thrown into the starting lineup in Week Three last year, Reitz performed very well on the right edge last season. The 30-year-old Reitz is under contract for another two seasons.