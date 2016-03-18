Pat McAfee Hosting Comedy Show In Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the offseason, so Colts.com takes a look at some tweets from Colts players to get an idea of what they are up to during their down time.
We saw quite a significant trade executed earlier this week! You don't often see major trades in the NFL, but we did on Tuesday. The Cardinals sent guard Jonathan Cooper, a former top-10 pick, and a second-round pick to New England. The Patriots traded Chandler Jones (Art's brother and the NFL's fifth-leading sacker last year) back to Arizona. The Colts will be happy to see one of the game's top young pass rushers exit the conference.
Teammates Darius Butler and Pat McAfee reached out to Reitz after this tweet of him at the Ed Block Courage Award. Reitz so often gives back to the community in which he grew up in. Let's not forget about Reitz the player, either. Thrown into the starting lineup in Week Three last year, Reitz performed very well on the right edge last season. The 30-year-old Reitz is under contract for another two seasons.
He's back at it again. After comedy stops all over the state in mid-February, McAfee will head up to Fort Wayne for another show. McAfee has previously had shows in Carmel, Indianapolis, Wabash, Muncie, Bloomington and Evansville.