NYGvsIND Inactives List (2018, Week 16)

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2018 Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium:
• C Josh Andrews
• WR Daurice Fountain
• S Clayton Geathers
• G Mark Glowinski
• S Rolan Milligan
• LB Anthony Walker
• RB Jonathan Williams
Lineup changes
The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:
— Joe Haeg is expected to start at right guard in place of Mark Glowinski.
— Ahmad Thomas is expected to start at linebacker in place of Anthony Walker.
— Mike Mitchell is expected to start at safety in place of Clayton Geathers.