Colts, Centerplate Unveil New Menu Items For 2021 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

As excitement builds for the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts and Centerplate, the team's hospitality partner, today unveiled new food and beverage items for fans to enjoy at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Enhancements include the new official pizza of the Colts, HotBox, as well as several new programs in the Faegre Drinker Club and West Club Lounge, including an expanded wine menu, craft beer bar, portable dessert carts, live music and more.

"We spend a great deal of time in the offseason brainstorming the best ways to enhance the gameday experience. An expanding and compelling array of food and beverage offerings is a key aspect of that," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. "We are excited to highlight the vibrant Indianapolis culinary culture at our games, all while adding new options to a menu that already is one of the best in football."

The new offerings feature classic Indianapolis staples and new items that constitute a top-notch experience for the home crowd and visitors alike.

A new Taste of Indy Gameday Sampling program in the clubs will also feature select weekly items from the biggest names in Indianapolis. Harry & Izzy's, St. Elmo Steak House, Cobblestone, HC Tavern + Kitchen and more! For further details on the premium experience, fans can click here.

Once again, prepared but unused foods will be donated after games to local food banks, including Gleaners and Second Helpings. These food rescue efforts have garnered tens of thousands of pounds of food over the past few years, and will certainly make an important local impact again this season.

What's more, food and beverage staff of Centerplate, a Sodexo company, will be trained on local and CDC guidelines and will follow enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, as fans are welcomed back at full capacity.