Colts, Centerplate Unveil New Menu Items For 2021 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

As excitement builds for the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts and Centerplate, the team's hospitality partner, today unveiled new food and beverage items for fans to enjoy at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Enhancements include the new official pizza of the Colts, HotBox, as well as several new programs in the Faegre Drinker Club and West Club Lounge, including an expanded wine menu, craft beer bar, portable dessert carts, live music and more.
"We spend a great deal of time in the offseason brainstorming the best ways to enhance the gameday experience. An expanding and compelling array of food and beverage offerings is a key aspect of that," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. "We are excited to highlight the vibrant Indianapolis culinary culture at our games, all while adding new options to a menu that already is one of the best in football."
- The new offerings feature classic Indianapolis staples and new items that constitute a top-notch experience for the home crowd and visitors alike.
- A new Taste of Indy Gameday Sampling program in the clubs will also feature select weekly items from the biggest names in Indianapolis. Harry & Izzy's, St. Elmo Steak House, Cobblestone, HC Tavern + Kitchen and more! For further details on the premium experience, fans can click here.
- Once again, prepared but unused foods will be donated after games to local food banks, including Gleaners and Second Helpings. These food rescue efforts have garnered tens of thousands of pounds of food over the past few years, and will certainly make an important local impact again this season.
- What's more, food and beverage staff of Centerplate, a Sodexo company, will be trained on local and CDC guidelines and will follow enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, as fans are welcomed back at full capacity.
"The newest iteration of our menu reflects a full offseason of hard work by our team, the Colts and our valued partners," said Centerplate General Manager Lynda Fonderoli. "The offerings curated by Chef Shimu Adem reflect the rapid growth of the Indianapolis food scene, while still honing in on the gameday favorites that our fans love and enjoy. We can't wait to welcome everyone back in a safe way to enjoy a fun football season."
New offerings for 2021 include, but are not limited to:
New General Concourse Items
- Buffalo Chicken Totchos: crispy fired tater tots topped with creamy queso cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, green onions and buffalo Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Basket: Flame Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Bacon Slices, Ranch Dressing, Tomato and Lettuce served on a Whole Wheat Bun
- Veggie Chicken Tenders: Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders served with choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce
- Colts Kids Meal: Kayem Hot Dog, Apple Slices, String Cheese, Colts Arm Band and Mascot Blue Souvenir Soft Drink
New Craft Cocktails
- Blue Crew Shaker: Oliver blueberry moscato, blueberry puree, pineapple juice and lemonade, garnished with fresh pineapple and blueberries
- Horseshoe Mule: Crown Royal, ginger beer and club soda, lime wedge garnish
- Blue Crush: GameDay Vodka, Sour Mix topped with a splash of Sprite, lemon wedge garnish
- Loaded Bloody Mary: GameDay Vodka and Bloody Mary, served with a skewer of blackened thick cut bacon, stuffed olive, pepperoncini, gherkin pickle, lemon, lime and topped with celery salt
Fans can enjoy these craft cocktails at the Grapes & Grains bar in each club lounge. Each is served in a souvenir Colts cup.
New Suite Items
- Pork Belly Corn Fritters: diced crispy pork belly, served with Indiana whiskey honey mustard sauce on a bed of Kohlrabi slaw
- Steak and Blue Sliders: Black pepper sirloin strip steak, grilled and topped with stilton flan and red onion jam
- Colts Club Sandwich: Carved turkey, crisp prosciutto, locally made apple butter, creamy brie cheese and oven roasted tomatoes on ciabatta
- Tuna Nicoise Salad: Baby greens, seared yellowfin tuna, hardboiled egg, cucumber, blanched green beans, boiled fingerling potatoes and kalamata olives with balsamic glaze, sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper
- Hoosier Fried Chicken Sandwich: Crispy breaded chicken topped with fried green tomato and a sharp cheddar pimento spread, served chilled on a freshly baked brioche bun
- Spicy Fried Cauliflower Wings: fried and served with smoked chili ranch sauce
New Local Suppliers (available in the suites)
- My Sugar Pie – a downtown Zionsville staple for delicious handmade pies
- Newfangled Confections and Best Chocolate in Town – a contemporary return to blast-from-the-past candies with a dash of love and nostalgia, from the heart of Indianapolis.
- Nicey Treat – Indianapolis' coolest treat, ranked the #1 ice cream shop in Indiana by Travel & Leisure
- The Flying Cupcake – born in Carmel, with 5 locations now; one of Buzzfeed's "25 Sweet Cupcake Shops to Eat In Before You Die"
- Ghyslain Boutique – from Quebec to Union City; since 1998, connoisseurs of gourmet chocolate, macarons, breads and fine French pastries
- Cute as a Button Cookies – custom cookies from the heart of Carmel
- Gallery Pastry Shop – a unique shop in Indy focused on European pastry and plated desserts
- Just Pop In! – an Indianapolis-based, award-winning gourmet popcorn company
- Fair Oak Farms – recognized as the #1 agritourism destination in the Midwest, this farmland in Northwest Indiana will provide cheeses for gamedays
- Jacobs & Brichford – grass-fed, farmstead grown raw milk cheese from a family-run farm in the Whitewater River Valley of Southeast Indiana
- Garwood Farms – farm-fresh produce from just west of La Porte, Indiana
- Mouzin Brothers – family owned farm since 1935 in southern Indiana
Featured Matchup Specials
(These items will be available in the Faegre Drinker and West Club Lounges on street level)
September 12: Seattle Seahawks
From the heart of Seattle's historic Pike Place Market
Famed Beecher's Mac and Cheese with a choice of Indiana Pork Belly or Lobster
September 19: Los Angeles Rams
Inspired by the home of the Original French Dip Sandwich
Roasted Pork French Dip: French Roll filled with thinly sliced roasted Indiana Pork, topped with smoked gouda cheese and smoky cognac au jus, served with sweet potato salad
October 12: Houston Texans
Texas BBQ with Indiana Flair
Indiana pork burnt ends sandwich on a brioche bun layered with creamy cole slaw, horseradish pickles and drizzled with a Sun King Cream Ale BBQ Sauce
October 31: Tennessee Titans
And ode to the Music City and the home of the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Housemade chicken tenders tossed in a housemade hot sauce, topped with bread and butter pickles and drizzled with creamy ranch, served on a double split bun
November 4: New York Jets
A New York Classic to the heart of Hoosier Hospitality
Hot pastrami, gruyere cheese and dijon mustard, served on Marble Rye Bread, served with housemade kettle chips
November 14: Jacksonville Jaguars
Florida-inspired, and infused with the tradition of our Indiana Pork
Indiana Cubano Sandwich: Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles, served with a side of housemade plantain chips
November 28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
From the Florida coastline to the heartland
Crab cakes on a bed of Indiana coleslaw, drizzled with St. Elmo's remoulade sauce
December 18 or 19: New England Patriots
A New England tradition, this will warm you up on a cold Midwestern Sunday afternoon
Fresh baked bread bowl, filled with a Creamy New England Clam Chowder, topped with bacon lardons and fresh chives
January 2: Las Vegas Raiders
We won't tell your New Year's resolution about this Vegas-inspired Double Down Dog
Foot long bun filled with a bacon wrapped jumbo hot dog, with a choice of beef chili, cheddar cheese and crumbled hot Cheetos® or BBQ pulled pork, monterey jack cheese sauce and crispy onion strings
---
