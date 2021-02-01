Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 1

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
——————
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Expert: Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The more glaring needs on offense for Indianapolis are at quarterback and left tackle following the retirement of Philip Rivers and Anthony Castonzo, but continuing to add playmakers should be high in the list of priorities for the Colts, as well. Toney certainly fits that bill.
He isn't a finished product at wide receiver after serving primarily as a gadget player earlier in his Florida career, but he has all the traits that lead you to believe that he can develop into a polished route-runner. However, you're drafting Toney for how freakishly elusive he is in the open field, which is highlighted by his 32 broken tackles on 80 catches since 2019. He would give the Colts' receiving corps some extra juice in an offseason where 31-year-old T.Y. Hilton is scheduled to hit free agency."
——————
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts need a QB and a left tackle but with TY Hilton and Zach Pascal headed for free agency, they'll need to restock the roster at WR too. Toney is an elite playmaker coming off a huge 2020 season and an impressive week of practice at the Senior Bowl."
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL)
Expert: Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts added a star to the interior of their defensive front when they traded for DeForest Buckner, but now they need a difference-maker on the edge. Rousseau was once projected as a potential top-five pick, and he's still got the talent to prove worthy of that level after opting out of the 2020 college football season."
——————
Selection: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Analysis: "With the retirement of Anthony Castonzo comes the creation of a hole at left tackle for the Colts, who otherwise have an outstanding offensive line. Cosmi is a long and athletic blocker that has good range and all the traits needed to be the new blindside protector in Indianapolis."
——————
Selection: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Expert: Austin Smith, DraftTek
Date of mock draft: Jan. 31 (link)
Analysis: "Drafting Kyle Trask this high is a major reach, but that is how badly the Colts need to get a future signal-caller. This roster is ready to win now. This defense was one of the best in the league at stopping the run, despite being in the same division as the NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry. The Colts were also top 12 in Opposing Passer Rating while snagging 15 interceptions in 2020. Jonathan Taylor looked like the real deal in his rookie campaign, and if T.Y. Hilton returns in the offseason, this group of pass-catchers is impressive. However, Hilton is coming back only if he feels comfortable with what the Colts have at quarterback.
Following Phillip Rivers' retirement, Indianapolis is in a tough spot to fill that void. I'd be the first to offer up this pick for Matt Stafford who is not expected to play in Detroit moving forward. I doubt Houston will listen to offers on DeShaun Watson like rumors suggest, and the idea of trading him in the division is one step short of "Fairy Tale" status. However, the Colts have to make a move this offseason, and I'm not comfortable turning the keys over to Jacob Eason at this point. If they get on the clock and nothing has been solved at quarterback, anything is a possibility to improve that situation."
——————
Selection: Jaycee Horn, DB, South Carolina
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Date of mock draft: Jan. 31 (link)
Analysis: "Xavier Rhodes revived his career with the Colts in 2020, but the veteran isn't getting any younger (and may leave in free agency this spring) and Indy would be well served by bolstering the position both for the short and long term. Horn would bring size and playmaking instincts to Indy's defense."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, DL, Miami (FL)
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Jan. 30 (link)
Analysis: "Jaelan Phillips is an ascending talent and Indianapolis takes a flier on his development. He is the eventual replacement for Justin Houston."
——————
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 29 (link)
Analysis: "Team sources like Cosmi and think he is a better prospect than Connor Williams was at Texas. They feel Cosmi is raw and needs development, but athletically, he is an interesting prospect. Cosmi (6-6, 295) still needs get stronger for the NFL. Team sources felt he should go back to school if he wanted to be a secure first-round pick in his draft class, and Cosmi wisely decided to return to Austin for 2020. Sources who saw Cosmi toward the start of the 2020 season said it looks like he added some good weight since the end of 2019. As a redshirt freshman, Cosmi earned a starting spot at right tackle for the Longhorns and had an impressive debut. Throughout his time at Texas, Cosmi did a good job in pass protection, showing some length and athleticism on the edge. He could be a dependable left tackle in the NFL to protect the blind side."
——————
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have an outstanding cornerback in Xavier Rhodes, but they could use more talent on the other side of the field. Jaycee Horn is a fast, fluid athlete. Team sources have told Charlie Campbell that Horn is a better prospect than his teammate, Israel Mukuamu."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Nate Davis, USA TODAY
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
Analysis: "Castonzo's retirement leaves a void at left tackle for Indy's otherwise stalwart offensive line. Barring a free agent signing or shuffling All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson outside, the path of least resistance might be drafting steady Darrisaw and leaving the other four starters in place."
——————
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)
Analysis: "How about more weapons for the next Colts quarterback? Toney will wreak havoc in Frank Reich's West Coast offense."
——————
Selection: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday
Date of mock draft: Jan. 25 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts likely are out of range for any of the top quarterbacks, so they could decide to find an eventual replacement for Justin Houston, who will be 32 in January. Joseph Ossai is great at getting to the quarterback from a stand-up linebacker position, and what he lacks in polish he makes up for in athleticism and relentlessness."
——————
Selection: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Kevin Hanson, EDSFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 15 (link)
Analysis: "While the Colts have one of the NFL's best offensive lines, long-time starting left tackle Anthony Costanzo has recently announced his retirement, which creates a big hole on the line. While Cosmi has experience at both right tackle (2018) and left tackle (2019 and 2020), the athletic tackle prospect can slide in to the vacancy created by Costanzo's departure."
——————
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
Date of mock draft: Jan. 5 (link)
Analysis: "Unless Indianapolis opts to move on from Philip Rivers in favor of a long-term option at quarterback, the Colts can instead bolster their already formidable defense with the pesky Horn."
——————
Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Expert: James Dator, SBNation.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 4 (link)
Analysis: "Rondale Moore definitely doesn't have ideal size, but the Colts are used to working around that with T.Y. Hilton. This pick hinges entirely on whether Indianapolis brings back their top receiver, but even if they do, I think Moore is a solid pick."