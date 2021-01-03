Colts Now Face Win-And-You're-In Postseason Scenario For Today's Jaguars Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have gotten the outside help they needed to potentially grab hold of a playoff spot by day's end.

Now they just need to take care of their own business.

Thanks to a loss by the Miami Dolphins to the Buffalo Bills in today's earlier Week 17 action, the Colts now just need to get a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars today at Lucas Oil Stadium to, at the very least, clinch a Wild Card berth in the playoffs.

The Colts can also still clinch the AFC South Division title with a win over the Jaguars and a Tennessee Titans loss today to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium; the Titans and Texans, like the Colts and Jaguars, are also set to kick off today at 4:25 p.m. ET.

A tie with the Jaguars, coupled with the Dolphins' loss to the Bills, or a Titans loss to the Texans, would also get the Colts into the playoffs, or even earn them the AFC South championship.

Indianapolis (10-5) headed into today's Week 17 games on the outside looking in for a spot in the AFC postseason picture, needing a win over the Jaguars, coupled with a loss by one of four teams, to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Dolphins were one of those four teams the Colts needed to lose, and that's exactly what they did, falling 56-26 to the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.

In the other two matchups of note that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET:

» Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Needing a Ravens loss to the 4-10-1 Bengals, Baltimore took care of business, winning, 38-3.

» Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Needing a Browns loss to the 12-3 Steelers, Cleveland used a big second half and won, 24-22.

If the Colts can get the win today against the Jaguars, they'll either be the AFC's No. 4 seed (with a Titans loss today), and play host to the No. 5 seed Ravens next weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium, or they'll be the AFC's No. 7 seed (with a Titans win today), and travel to take on the No. 2 seed Bills.