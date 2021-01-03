Colts Now Face Win-And-You're-In Postseason Scenario For Today's Jaguars Matchup

Thanks to a loss by the Miami Dolphins to the Buffalo Bills in today’s earlier Week 17 action, the Indianapolis Colts just need to get a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars today at Lucas Oil Stadium to, at the very least, clinch a Wild Card berth in the playoffs.

Jan 03, 2021 at 04:18 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

112920_reich-sideline
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have gotten the outside help they needed to potentially grab hold of a playoff spot by day's end.

Now they just need to take care of their own business.

Thanks to a loss by the Miami Dolphins to the Buffalo Bills in today's earlier Week 17 action, the Colts now just need to get a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars today at Lucas Oil Stadium to, at the very least, clinch a Wild Card berth in the playoffs.

The Colts can also still clinch the AFC South Division title with a win over the Jaguars and a Tennessee Titans loss today to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium; the Titans and Texans, like the Colts and Jaguars, are also set to kick off today at 4:25 p.m. ET.

A tie with the Jaguars, coupled with the Dolphins' loss to the Bills, or a Titans loss to the Texans, would also get the Colts into the playoffs, or even earn them the AFC South championship.

Indianapolis (10-5) headed into today's Week 17 games on the outside looking in for a spot in the AFC postseason picture, needing a win over the Jaguars, coupled with a loss by one of four teams, to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Dolphins were one of those four teams the Colts needed to lose, and that's exactly what they did, falling 56-26 to the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.

In the other two matchups of note that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET:

» Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Needing a Ravens loss to the 4-10-1 Bengals, Baltimore took care of business, winning, 38-3.

» Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Needing a Browns loss to the 12-3 Steelers, Cleveland used a big second half and won, 24-22.

If the Colts can get the win today against the Jaguars, they'll either be the AFC's No. 4 seed (with a Titans loss today), and play host to the No. 5 seed Ravens next weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium, or they'll be the AFC's No. 7 seed (with a Titans win today), and travel to take on the No. 2 seed Bills.

Stay tuned to Colts.com and @Colts on Twitter for all the latest possible postseason developments today.

Related Content

news

Colts Are AFC's No. 7 Seed; Travel To Take On No. 2-Seed Bills In Wild Card Round

The Indianapolis Colts crossed off their first team goal of the 2020 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 to earn a spot in the postseason. The No. 7 seed in the AFC, the Colts next weekend travel to take on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
news

Colts Are Headed To The Playoffs: Indy Drops Jacksonville, 28-14

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 today to improve to 11-5 on the season and at least earn the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis from today's Week 17 matchup.
news

#JAXvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 17)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

It's the end of the regular season for the Indianapolis Colts — and, for some of you, it's the final chance at fantasy football glory for the 2020 season. If you're in a bind and you need some points in your final week of championship action, which Colts could help you today?
news

How to Watch Jaguars @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 3rd (Week 17).
news

Colts Mailbag: Philip Rivers' Future In Indy, Fixing The Penalties, Potential Extensions For Quenton Nelson & Darius Leonard

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about quarterback Philip Rivers' future in Indianapolis, what's going on with the penalties of late, what extensions could look like for Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Braden Smith and much more.
news

Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin, Will Holden Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tackle Will Holden have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts Activate TE Noah Togiai From IR; Waive WR Marcus Johnson; Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today activated tight end Noah Togiai from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Marcus Johnson. The team also elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) wrap up the regular season on Sunday with their Week 17 AFC South divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14). A win for the Colts, matched with at least one favorable outcome elsewhere, and they can punch their ticket to the playoffs. Check out the official game preview.
news

Colts Place T Anthony Castonzo On Injured Reserve; Sign C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today signed center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed tackle Anthony Castonzo on the Injured Reserve list
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Miss Second Straight Days; Michael Pittman Jr. Back To Full Participation

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising